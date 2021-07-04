CYCLING
Mohoric wins Stage 7
Slovenia’s Matej Mohoric on Friday won Stage 7 of the Tour de France as leader Mathieu van der Poel kept the yellow jersey against the odds by leading a breakaway on an epic 249km run from Vierzon to Le Creusot. Defending champion Tadej Pogacar limited his losses and remains a force to be reckoned with, while Ineos’ best-placed rider, Richard Carapaz, wasted energy with a doomed late breakaway before being caught on the line as the British team continue to suffer. A mass attack after 50km of the longest stage in 21 years stunned race favorite Pogacar, as more than 20 riders got away after a 15km struggle to contain them wilted. The large escape group, all working hard to maximize the damage, opened up a seven-minute lead, leaving a sense of confusion in the teams left behind, including the UEA and Ineos teams.
CRICKET
Smith says Tests the focus
Steve Smith is prepared to sacrifice playing at this year’s Twenty20 World Cup to ensure he is fit for the Ashes series against England, with the star batsmen making clear that Test cricket is his priority. The former Australia captain pulled out of their limited-overs tour of the West Indies with an elbow injury and said recovery was proving a slow process. “There’s still a bit of time between now and [the World Cup], and I’m tracking okay at the moment — it’s slow, but I’m going okay,” he told cricket.com.au on Friday. The World Cup is scheduled to take place from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after being moved out of India due to the COVID-19 situation. “I’d love to be part of the World Cup, for sure, but from my point of view, Test cricket, that’s my main goal — to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I’ve done in the last few Ashes series I’ve been involved in,” Smith said. The five-Test series is due to get under way on Dec. 8 in Brisbane. “I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact,” he said. “If that does mean not partaking in the World Cup, then we’ll have to go down that path, but hopefully we don’t have to go there.”
RUGBY UNION
NZ Maori defeat Samoa
Samoa yesterday lost against the Maori All Blacks in Auckland as they rounded off preparations for the first of their World Cup qualifiers against Tonga next week. The New Zealand Maori romped home 38-21 following their 35-10 victory a week ago in Wellington. Samoa again started strongly and, as in the first game, the score was locked at 7-7 after 30 minutes. However, the hosts found another gear in the countdown to halftime and added a try to Jonah Lowe and a penalty try to turn with a 19-7 lead. Samoa scored first in the second spell and again right on fulltime, but in between they spent most of the half defending and again conceded a penalty try. Captain Michael Alaalatoa said that the performance was not a good indicator of how they will fare against Tonga. “Our effort was there, but our execution let us down,” he said. “It’s hard to get a feel for next week. We’ve laid a really good foundation, but it is about execution.” For the Maori All Blacks, there were tries to Ash Dixon, two for Jonah Lowe, Sean Wainui and two penalty tries. Otere Black and Josh Ioane landed conversions. Samoa’s points came from tries to Neria Formai, Tomasi Alosio and Kalolo Tuiloma and three conversions by Henry Taefu.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good