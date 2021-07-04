Tokyo Olympics: Athletes back Richardson after ban

AFP, NEW YORK





US sports stars from Olympic track champion Michael Johnson to NFL and NBA stars backed Sha’Carri Richardson after she was suspended for using marijuana and lost her 100m Olympic berth.

The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced a one-month ban after she tested positive for marijuana, a banned World Anti-Doping Agency substance.

Richardson said she took the drug to cope with the pressure of trying to reach the Olympics and the pain of learning about the death of her mother.

Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the women’s 100m at the US Olympic trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on June 19. Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY

“I don’t know why marijuana is banned. Maybe a good reason. Maybe not,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I know how it feels to lose a parent. Indescribable pain! I’m from the same neighborhood as @itskerrii Tough place! I wish people would stop calling her and this ban stupid unless you know the reason for both.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote: “This is so trash man... just let her run!”

Richardson, who this season became the sixth-fastest woman ever at 100m, will not be able to compete in the event.

Richard Sherman, a Super Bowl champion cornerback with Seattle, said he backed Richardson, but questioned a society that would punish her for coping with personal loss.

“I’m very proud of this young woman but so frustrated at the place we are as a society,” Sherman wrote. “She is dealing with one of the greatest personal losses anyone could ever have to deal with in the midst of trying to accomplish one of the most difficult feats. Now we make her explain smh.”

Retired NBA star Dwyane Wade addressed those who decided that marijuana should be a banned substance.

“But majority of y’all rule makers smoke and probably are investors in THC companies,” Wade wrote on Twitter. “Let’s stop playing these games.”