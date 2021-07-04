Mikel Oyarzabal on Friday converted the decisive spot-kick to give Spain a place in the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-finals following a 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Switzerland.
The match had ended in a 1-1 draw through extra time.
Oyarzabal scored past goalkeeper Yann Sommer, whose penalty save on France striker Kylian Mbappe’s shot in a shootout in the round of 16 had put Switzerland into the quarter-finals at the tournament for the first time.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Spain’s players and coaching staff poured onto the field at Saint Petersburg Stadium to celebrate with Oyarzabal as many from the Switzerland team fell to their knees inside the center circle.
Spain face Italy in the semi-finals on Tuesday at Wembley Stadium in London.
The team are two wins away from emulating the country’s golden generation, who won European titles in 2008 and 2012.
Sergio Busquets and Rodri failed to convert in the shootout for Spain, who have missed their past five penalties in normal time.
Switzerland made all five from the spot against World Cup champions France, but failed with three of their four attempts this time.
Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji and Ruben Vargas all failed to score.
An own-goal by Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria had given Spain the lead in the eighth minute.
Switzerland equalized when Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of a defensive mix-up in the 68th minute.
Remo Freuler was shown a straight red card in the 78th for a studs-up challenge on Spain substitute Gerard Moreno.
