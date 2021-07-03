The Mark Cavendish comeback gathered pace on Thursday as he won his second stage in three days with a triumph on a day for pure sprinters along a 1.7km home straight in Chateauroux.
After a barren five-year spell on the Tour, the win on stage 6 took Cavendish’s tally on the world’s greatest bike race to 32, just two short of Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s all-time record of 34.
“Please don’t ask me that question,” Cavendish said at the line when asked about the record.
Nobody else dared, but the rider himself broached the subject.
“You can’t look at this as ‘there’s no two without three,’ let’s just take it one day at a time,” he said.
On a pancake-flat stage run over a scenic 160km route through the Loire Valley, Dutch rookie Mathieu van der Poel kept hold of the yellow jersey on a race that, for this first time this edition, passed off without any major incident.
The stage finished in actor Gerard Depardieu’s hometown, a city Cavendish knows well after two previous stage victories in 2008 and 2011 on a finale that suits out-and-out sprinting, and on Thursday he once again produced a deadly last-second pounce for the line.
“When I knew there was a finish here it didn’t make me feel romantic as such, but there’s this massive old school Tour de France sprint finish. Here, Paris and Bordeaux are the big sprint towns,” Cavendish said.
Two days ago Cavendish shook his head in disbelief after winning stage 4, but he was all grace and smiles after launching his 70kph finish after a sign from world champion teammate Julian Alaphilippe.
“It was less of a shock today than Tuesday’s win, we knew we could do it now, but it means just as much as that win,” said the 36-year-old, who kept the green jersey for best sprinter.
The man known as the “Manx Missile” dismissed any suggestion that the quality of sprinters remaining operational was diminished due to the crashes that marred the opening stages.
“I’m sorry about my friend Caleb Ewan, it would have been an honor to sprint against him,” he said of the Australian, who won three stages in 2019, but crashed out on stage 3.
“But look at the speed today. When I won here in 2011, 52kph was standard, now it’s 54 or 55 kph,” he said. “There’s an incredible group of sprinters here.”
Cavendish was without a team in December last year, but his old mentor Patrick Lefevere took him in at Deceuninck-Quick-Step, with a sponsor providing the salary.
In his old Belgian hunting grounds, Cavendish refound his smile after recovering from the Epstein Barr virus, an energy-sapping infection.
“What a story this is, something you couldn’t make up. It’s incredible,” Lefevere said at the finish line.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies.
US legend Serena Williams' dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court's Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears.
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. "I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I'm enjoying watching other people," Williams said. "It used to be about me. Now, I'm looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in "fan development efforts for the next generation," the league said in a news release.