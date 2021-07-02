Luke Richardson saw a lot of positives on Wednesday, but his run as acting coach of the Montreal Canadiens likely ended with the Habs down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final after a tough 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“We’re getting better,” Richardson said after Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 43-23. “And we just plan on getting better the next game and winning that Game 3.”
Head coach Dominique Ducharme is expected to be back behind the bench for Game 3 today, when the series is to shift to Montreal.
Photo: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY
Ducharme was required by provincial protocol in Quebec to isolate for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19.
That two-week period ends today.
Richardson took over the coaching reins for the third game of the semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, a series that Montreal won in six games.
Photo: AP
It put the tradition-rich Canadiens back in the Stanley Cup series for the first time since 1993.
After a 5-1 loss in Monday’s opener, Montreal on Wednesday controlled play for most of the first two periods, but trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes when Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman beat Carey Price with a diving goal in the final second.
“I thought the guys had a lot of character,” Richardson said. “They came out and played hard in the third. And unfortunately it didn’t go our way, but I was confident our guys would bounce back and play our style of game, and play it hard. And we did.”
Montreal prevented the Lightning’s dominating power play from scoring on three chances, with the Canadiens converting one of their three opportunities.
Still, it was not enough.
“So it’s a little frustrating knowing we played a good game, but we did that last series,” Richardson said. “We played probably one of our best games in the last series against Vegas and we didn’t come out with the win [in Game 4]. And the next game we persevered. And that’s what we plan to do again here.”
“We’re going to continue to get better,” he said. “And we’re going to. We’re going to find our offense and we’re going to start scoring a few goals, and I think that’ll give us some confidence that way and I think that means we have the puck more as well. So, I thought we did a better job tonight and we’ll continue to do better, and push forward in Game 3.”
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi knocked out top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals at the Viking International Eastbourne grass-court event on Thursday with a three-set victory, while Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching reached the semi-finals of the women’s doubles. A tight first set went to a tie-break before Giorgi recovered from a second-set whitewash to win 7-6 (7/5), 0-6, 6-4 in 2 hours, 18 minutes. In the semi-finals, Giorgi was to play Anett Kontaveit, who came back from the brink of defeat against qualifier Viktorija Golubic to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 after Golubic served for the match at 6-5 in
A psychiatrist who was treating Diego Maradona when he died in November last year has denied any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, her lawyer said on Friday. Agustina Cosachov “provided evidence that she did not commit a homicide,” her lawyer Vadim Mischanchuk said after the 36-year-old was questioned at the San Isidro Prosecutors’ Office. “There is no suspicion to say that the psychiatric medication [that Cosachov prescribed] and in those doses could have caused a deficiency in the heart.” The 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack at the age of 60,