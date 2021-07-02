Canadiens sink to 0-2 in Final; coach set to return

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Luke Richardson saw a lot of positives on Wednesday, but his run as acting coach of the Montreal Canadiens likely ended with the Habs down 2-0 in the Stanley Cup Final after a tough 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“We’re getting better,” Richardson said after Montreal outshot Tampa Bay 43-23. “And we just plan on getting better the next game and winning that Game 3.”

Head coach Dominique Ducharme is expected to be back behind the bench for Game 3 today, when the series is to shift to Montreal.

From left, Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson looks for the puck as the Montreal Canadiens’ Jeff Petry, Carey Price and Joel Edmundson defend during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY

Ducharme was required by provincial protocol in Quebec to isolate for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

That two-week period ends today.

Richardson took over the coaching reins for the third game of the semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights, a series that Montreal won in six games.

Montreal Canadiens assistant head coach Luke Richardson, center, stands with the bench during Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday. Photo: AP

It put the tradition-rich Canadiens back in the Stanley Cup series for the first time since 1993.

After a 5-1 loss in Monday’s opener, Montreal on Wednesday controlled play for most of the first two periods, but trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes when Tampa Bay’s Blake Coleman beat Carey Price with a diving goal in the final second.

“I thought the guys had a lot of character,” Richardson said. “They came out and played hard in the third. And unfortunately it didn’t go our way, but I was confident our guys would bounce back and play our style of game, and play it hard. And we did.”

Montreal prevented the Lightning’s dominating power play from scoring on three chances, with the Canadiens converting one of their three opportunities.

Still, it was not enough.

“So it’s a little frustrating knowing we played a good game, but we did that last series,” Richardson said. “We played probably one of our best games in the last series against Vegas and we didn’t come out with the win [in Game 4]. And the next game we persevered. And that’s what we plan to do again here.”

“We’re going to continue to get better,” he said. “And we’re going to. We’re going to find our offense and we’re going to start scoring a few goals, and I think that’ll give us some confidence that way and I think that means we have the puck more as well. So, I thought we did a better job tonight and we’ll continue to do better, and push forward in Game 3.”