SOCCER
Benitez to join Everton
Everton are expected to unveil former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez as their new boss with the Spaniard having agreed a three-year deal, British media reported on Tuesday. Everton have been looking for their fifth manager in as many years after Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to a 10th-place finish in the English Premier League last season, decided to return to Real Madrid on June 1. Everton’s talks with 61-year-old Benitez have sparked mixed reactions from supporters, after the Spaniard caused controversy by calling Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals a “small club” after a goalless derby draw at Anfield in February 2007. Merseyside Police have been investigating a threatening banner reading: “We know where you live, don’t sign” hung near Benitez’s family home on the Wirral. They have lived in the area since he took charge of Liverpool in 2004.
CYCLING
Cavendish returns to top
Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world’s greatest bike race. Cavendish only made the Deceuninck-Quick-Step Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute. The signs looked good early on in the fourth stage when Cavendish won the intermediate sprint, his maximum 70-point gain on the day handing him the green jersey awarded to the sprint points leader. In the sprint on the relatively short stage Cavendish showed all his savvy, biding his time to edge ahead with 50m to go and eventually finishing ahead of French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni. Known as the “Manx Missile,” the rider from the Isle of Man shook his head in disbelief as he pulled on the green jersey. “It’s been five years too long,” said Cavendish, inching closer to Belgian cycling legend Eddie Merckx’s record of 34 individual stage wins from 1969 to 1975. “There has been a lot of talk about my condition and I hope this gives hope to people in my condition,” said the 36-year-old who was diagnosed in 2017 with the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause persistent fatigue.
BASKETBALL
Hawks thrash Bucks
The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, but now it is the Milwaukee Bucks who may have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak. With Trae Young sidelined by an unusual injury, Lou Williams and a host of Hawks stepped up to fill the void, leading Atlanta to a 110-88 rout of the Bucks in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. “I knew about an hour before this game that I was going to start, when they said Trae was out, so I just had to refocus my energy,” Williams said. Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tip-off, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3. “Everybody played with confidence. Everybody played at a high level,” Williams said “Going back to Milwaukee, we’re going to have to bottle it up and take it with us.” In another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
DIPLOMATIC ROW: The European Commission and others protested Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ban on discussing homosexuality in schools and in the media When Hungary qualified for their second consecutive UEFA European Championship after a 30-year absence from major tournaments, fans were overjoyed even though they suspected that their team’s run might be unremarkable against three of the best nations in the sport. However, in the end, they got far more: After a 3-0 loss to Portugal, they took a halftime lead in an eventual draw with World Cup holders France, followed by an electrifying 2-2 draw against Germany on Wednesday, in which they twice took the lead. Each time that Hungary scored they were set for the last 16. Each time that Germany equalized,
Dozens of Uighurs and Tibetans on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, calling for a boycott of the Winter Games next year in Beijing. On International Olympic Day, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, which hosts the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We have gathered here today in Lausanne in front of the Olympic Museum to tell the IOC that we are not okay with Beijing being the 2022 Olympics host nation again,” said Tashi Shitsetsang, president of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe. “Beijing has been the host nation in 2008 and the human rights situation