SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Benitez to join Everton

Everton are expected to unveil former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez as their new boss with the Spaniard having agreed a three-year deal, British media reported on Tuesday. Everton have been looking for their fifth manager in as many years after Carlo Ancelotti, who led them to a 10th-place finish in the English Premier League last season, decided to return to Real Madrid on June 1. Everton’s talks with 61-year-old Benitez have sparked mixed reactions from supporters, after the Spaniard caused controversy by calling Liverpool’s Merseyside rivals a “small club” after a goalless derby draw at Anfield in February 2007. Merseyside Police have been investigating a threatening banner reading: “We know where you live, don’t sign” hung near Benitez’s family home on the Wirral. They have lived in the area since he took charge of Liverpool in 2004.

CYCLING

Cavendish returns to top

Mark Cavendish broke down and wept after sprinting to his first Tour de France stage victory in five years on Tuesday, taking his tally of wins to 31 on the world’s greatest bike race. Cavendish only made the Deceuninck-Quick-Step Tour de France roster after Irish sprinter Sam Bennett pulled out at the last minute. The signs looked good early on in the fourth stage when Cavendish won the intermediate sprint, his maximum 70-point gain on the day handing him the green jersey awarded to the sprint points leader. In the sprint on the relatively short stage Cavendish showed all his savvy, biding his time to edge ahead with 50m to go and eventually finishing ahead of French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni. Known as the “Manx Missile,” the rider from the Isle of Man shook his head in disbelief as he pulled on the green jersey. “It’s been five years too long,” said Cavendish, inching closer to Belgian cycling legend Eddie Merckx’s record of 34 individual stage wins from 1969 to 1975. “There has been a lot of talk about my condition and I hope this gives hope to people in my condition,” said the 36-year-old who was diagnosed in 2017 with the Epstein-Barr virus, which can cause persistent fatigue.

BASKETBALL

Hawks thrash Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks proved they are more than a one-man team, but now it is the Milwaukee Bucks who may have to show they can get by without the Greek Freak. With Trae Young sidelined by an unusual injury, Lou Williams and a host of Hawks stepped up to fill the void, leading Atlanta to a 110-88 rout of the Bucks in Game 4 to even the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday night. “I knew about an hour before this game that I was going to start, when they said Trae was out, so I just had to refocus my energy,” Williams said. Young was declared out about 45 minutes before tip-off, having sustained a bone bruise when he twisted his right ankle stepping on an official’s foot along the sideline in Game 3. “Everybody played with confidence. Everybody played at a high level,” Williams said “Going back to Milwaukee, we’re going to have to bottle it up and take it with us.” In another stunning twist to a series no one saw coming, two-time Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo hobbled off the court with an injured left knee, depriving the Bucks of their best player. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow,” coach Mike Budenholzer said.