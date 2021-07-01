Chris Woakes set up a comfortable five-wicket win finished by Joe Root as England on Tuesday again proved too strong for Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international (ODI) at the Riverside Ground to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.
Woakes, in only his third international in more than nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4-18 from his full 10 overs as 50-over world champions England dismissed Sri Lanka for a meager 185 at Durham’s headquarters.
“I felt good today, it is always nice to get a couple [of wickets] early,” Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, named player of the match, told BBC Radio. “I try to assess conditions early and work out what it is best to do on the wicket, while taking wickets. I just try and make it as hard as possible for the batter on that wicket.”
Photo: Reuters
Root, in his 150th match at this level, then made 79 not out as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble.
“Joe Root is one of the best in the world in most situations,” England captain Eoin Morgan said. “Today he showed his class.”
The tourists were missing three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team COVID-19 regulations.
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera made a valuable 73. Together with Wanindu Hasaranga (54) he shared a stand of 99.
S AFRICA V WEST INDIES
AFP, ST GEORGE’S, Grenada
Tabraiz Shamsi enhanced his reputation as the top Twenty20 bowler in the international game on Tuesday by inspiring South Africa to a thrilling one-run victory over the West Indies in the third of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.
Defending another moderate total of 167-8 after they were put in to bat, the left-arm wrist-spinner bowled his most economical four-over spell in conceding just 13 runs for the important wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.
Yet as well as he bowled, and as much as the vaunted West Indies power-hitters stuttered for the second consecutive match, the duel still came down to the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada with 15 runs needed.
Fabian Allen struck an early boundary and then a six off the last ball of the match, but the pacer had held his nerve in between those wayward deliveries to limit the home side to 166-7.
South Africa have a 2-1 lead going into the fourth match at the same venue today.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
DIPLOMATIC ROW: The European Commission and others protested Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ban on discussing homosexuality in schools and in the media When Hungary qualified for their second consecutive UEFA European Championship after a 30-year absence from major tournaments, fans were overjoyed even though they suspected that their team’s run might be unremarkable against three of the best nations in the sport. However, in the end, they got far more: After a 3-0 loss to Portugal, they took a halftime lead in an eventual draw with World Cup holders France, followed by an electrifying 2-2 draw against Germany on Wednesday, in which they twice took the lead. Each time that Hungary scored they were set for the last 16. Each time that Germany equalized,
Dozens of Uighurs and Tibetans on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, calling for a boycott of the Winter Games next year in Beijing. On International Olympic Day, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, which hosts the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We have gathered here today in Lausanne in front of the Olympic Museum to tell the IOC that we are not okay with Beijing being the 2022 Olympics host nation again,” said Tashi Shitsetsang, president of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe. “Beijing has been the host nation in 2008 and the human rights situation