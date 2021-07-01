Woakes, Root overwhelm Sri Lanka in first ODI

AFP,CHESTER-LE-STREET, England





Chris Woakes set up a comfortable five-wicket win finished by Joe Root as England on Tuesday again proved too strong for Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international (ODI) at the Riverside Ground to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Woakes, in only his third international in more than nine months, finished with excellent figures of 4-18 from his full 10 overs as 50-over world champions England dismissed Sri Lanka for a meager 185 at Durham’s headquarters.

“I felt good today, it is always nice to get a couple [of wickets] early,” Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, named player of the match, told BBC Radio. “I try to assess conditions early and work out what it is best to do on the wicket, while taking wickets. I just try and make it as hard as possible for the batter on that wicket.”

England’s Joe Root acknowledges the crowd after winning the first one-day international against Sri Lanka at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, England, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Root, in his 150th match at this level, then made 79 not out as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble.

“Joe Root is one of the best in the world in most situations,” England captain Eoin Morgan said. “Today he showed his class.”

The tourists were missing three senior players after Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka were all sent home following a breach of team COVID-19 regulations.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Perera made a valuable 73. Together with Wanindu Hasaranga (54) he shared a stand of 99.

S AFRICA V WEST INDIES

AFP, ST GEORGE’S, Grenada

Tabraiz Shamsi enhanced his reputation as the top Twenty20 bowler in the international game on Tuesday by inspiring South Africa to a thrilling one-run victory over the West Indies in the third of their five-match series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

Defending another moderate total of 167-8 after they were put in to bat, the left-arm wrist-spinner bowled his most economical four-over spell in conceding just 13 runs for the important wickets of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer.

Yet as well as he bowled, and as much as the vaunted West Indies power-hitters stuttered for the second consecutive match, the duel still came down to the final over bowled by Kagiso Rabada with 15 runs needed.

Fabian Allen struck an early boundary and then a six off the last ball of the match, but the pacer had held his nerve in between those wayward deliveries to limit the home side to 166-7.

South Africa have a 2-1 lead going into the fourth match at the same venue today.