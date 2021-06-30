Sports director calls for changes as Tour stage marred by major crashes

Reuters, PONTIVY, France





A string of heavy crashes on Monday reduced the Tour de France peloton to a heap of wounded bodies, as a leading sports director called for greater safety at the world’s greatest cycling race.

Two days after a spectator holding a cardboard sign and looking the other way sent Tony Martin and a large section of the peloton tumbling to the deck, Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and others took more tumbles in separate incidents involving no fans at all.

However, it was two more pile-ups in a nervy finale on narrow roads that were the main cause for concern in the peloton.

Slovakian rider Peter Sagan, bottom left, and Australian rider Caleb Ewan, bottom right, crash shortly before the finish line of the third stage of the Tour de France in Pontivy, France, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

On a left-hand curve with 4km left in the 182.9km stage from Lorient, a massive crash took down among others France’s Arnaud Demare and Bahrain Victorious team leader Jack Haig, who was forced to abandon the race.

Then in the final meters Australian Caleb Ewan, one of the top sprinters, took a heavy fall at high speed and broke his collarbone, also forcing him out of the race.

The two late incidents triggered an angry reaction from Demare’s Groupama-FDJ team manager Marc Madiot.

“I am a father. There are many families who watch the Tour de France on television. There are many children who watch the Tour de France. There are many mothers who watch the Tour de France on television,” he said.

“Well, tonight, I don’t want my kid to be a professional cyclist, my wife doesn’t want my kid to ride a bike, and many families don’t want their kids to ride a bike after what we have seen today,” Madiot added.

“We’ve been talking about this for years, but now we have to find solutions. We can’t go on like this, it’s not cycling anymore. The bend with 150m to go... What state is Caleb Ewan in? And the others? So we have to change, we have to be able to say that it’s not working anymore,” he said.

Madiot listed things that could change to make it safer for the cyclists as they ride along, with constant team orders coming through their earpieces, sometimes on dangerous roads and on light, fragile bikes.

“Maybe we need to adapt the equipment, maybe we need to remove the earpieces, maybe we need to do a lot of things, but it has to be done. If we don’t change anything, we’ll have deaths,” he said.

A leading sports director who has taken part in several editions of the Tour lashed out at the organizers for the way they designed the stage’s finale through narrow, winding roads.

“Unbelievable to send riders on such roads in the last 20km. It’s a circus. Clearly they don’t care about the riders’ health,” said the sports director, who declined to be named.

Tour de France organizers were not available for comment.

International Cycling Union president David Lappartient, who followed the stage in an official organizer’s vehicle, said the roads were in good shape and not too narrow.

He said the stakes of riding in the Tour de France made the whole peloton more nervous and error-prone.