Djokovic wins, Murray shines as Tsitsipas crashes

AFP, LONDON





Novak Djokovic got his bid for a sixth Wimbledon and record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title off to a winning start on Monday and then saw potential semi-final opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out at a soggy All England Club.

One year after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, defending champion and world No. 1 Djokovic claimed a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Britain’s 253rd-ranked Jack Draper.

However, third seed Tsitsipas, beaten by Djokovic in the French Open final just two weeks ago, slumped to his third first-round defeat in four visits to the tournament.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei returns to Poland’s Iga Swiatek during their women’s singles match at Wimbledon in London on Monday. Photo: AFP

The US’ Frances Tiafoe, ranked 57, stunned the Greek star 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

Andy Murray, the 2013 and 2016 champion, won his first Wimbledon singles match since 2017 with a 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 victory over the 24th seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia.

They were among a handful of standout moments as heavy rain brought chaos to the opening day with just 32 of the scheduled 64 matches completed.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his men’s singles match against Britain’s Jack Draper at Wimbledon in London on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Djokovic, 34, struggled on the slippery Centre Court surface with the roof closed due to the rain that had delayed play on outside courts for five hours.

Left-handed Draper, playing just his fifth match on the main tour, saved seven of seven break points in the opener to stun the top seed, but Djokovic soon snuffed out any danger of him becoming only the third defending champion to lose in the first round, by sweeping through the remainder of the tie.

He finished with an impressive 25 aces and 47 winners as his 19-year-old opponent, who grew up just 9.5km from the All England Club, wilted.

“I probably had one of the best serving performances that I can recall on any surface,” Djokovic said.

His match was preceded by a standing ovation for professor Sarah Gilbert, one of the key scientists behind the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine who was a special guest in the Royal Box.

Tiafoe won a second-tier grass court Challenger event in Nottingham this month before making the quarter-finals at Queen’s Club.

On Monday, he made that match hardness pay against Tsitsipas, playing only his 16th match on grass.

It was the first time in 12 attempts that 23-year-old Tiafoe had beaten a player ranked in the top five.

“It sounds pretty damn good,” Tiafoe said.

Now ranked a lowly 118 in the world, former No. 1 Murray won his first singles match at the All England Club since 2017 when he lost to Sam Querrey in the quarter-finals.

A long-standing hip problem, which required surgery, then pushed him tearfully to the brink of retirement.

“I keep on being asked will it be my last match or my last Wimbledon,” he said. “I don’t know why I keep on being asked. I want to keep on playing. I enjoy it and I can still play at the highest level.”

In the women’s singles, world No. 9 Iga Swiatek made a convincing start to her Wimbledon campaign with a 6-4 6-4 win over the tricky Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan for her first main draw victory in the grasscourt Grand Slam.

Poland’s Swiatek made a strong start on Court One with a break in the opening game, but allowed her unorthodox opponent to hang on before taking the first set on serve.

Half of Hsieh’s eight career wins against top-10 players have come at Grand Slams and the 35-year-old showed why she can be a difficult opponent for the best of players as she broke back after dropping her serve early in the second set.

Moving the ball around and peppering her game with trademark double-handed slices and drop shots, Hsieh stayed firm until 2-2 before she served a double fault and sent a lob long to hand seventh seed Swiatek the advantage again.

“Coming back at the same court I played as a junior, it bring back so many memories. I was pretty excited to play there,” Swiatek said. “I just feel like my coach prepared me really well. We used the best tactics possible for Hsieh. I wanted to play powerful, really strong, not let her use her touch and all that tricky balls with weird spin.”

Belarus second seed Aryna Sabalenka had the honor of being the first winner at the tournament in two years when she downed Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-1, 6-4 under the roof of Court One.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens knocked out Czech 10th seed Petra Kvitova, the 2011 and 2014 champion, 6-3, 6-4.

Additional reporting by Reuters