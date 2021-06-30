Kucherov leads Lightning to 5-1 victory

AP, TAMPA, Florida





Nothing Nikita Kucherov accomplishes on the ice seems to surprise the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Three days after returning from an injury to help the defending champions get back to hockey’s grandest stage, the playoff scoring leader had two goals and an assist on Monday night to pace a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

“He’s playing like a beast right now,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said.

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn, top, jumps next to Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Final match in Tampa, Florida, on Monday. Photo: AP

Kucherov boosted his leading post-season point total to 30 (seven goals and 23 assists) in 18 games after missing the entire regular season while recovering from hip surgery. His latest exploits come on the heels of a gritty Game 7 performance in the semi-finals against the New York Islanders.

“It was tough mentally not being able to play, but it’s all in the past,” said Kucherov, who missed most of Game 6 against the Islanders after taking a cross-check to the lower back. “I’m really enjoying the moment. Happy to be with the boys. Just excited to play in the final.”

Kucherov put the Lightning up 3-1 early in the third period with a fluky goal that Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot tried to bat down with his hand before it wound up in the net. He scored again at 11 minutes, 25 seconds into the third, then assisted on Stamkos’ power-play goal that made it 5-1 with just over a minute to go.

The Canadiens had not given up a power-play goal in an NHL playoff-record 13 consecutive games.

It was a solid start for the Lightning, who had never won the opener of a Stanley Cup Final before Monday night.

Nevertheless, it was just one game.

“We keep preaching to the guys you’re not going to win a series in one night. It’s not how it goes,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “There’s curveballs and sliders, fastballs and they’re all thrown at you at different times, but if you just keep consistent with your game, we trust that good things will happen.”

Game 2 is tonight in Tampa.

“I think we had chances when the game was tighter,” Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry said. “If we bury those chances, it’s a different game. They got the third, fourth goal and we started trying to force things and push things.”

“I don’t think it was a blowout by any means,” Petry added. “I think we can be better and we’re looking for a rebound in Game 2.”

BIDEN V TRUDEAU

AFP, WASHINGTON

With the upstart Canadiens seeking to make hockey history and end Canada’s 28-year Stanley Cup drought by dethroning the Lightning in the NHL finals, two of the world’s most powerful men are getting in on the action.

Just hours before Game 1 of the best-of-seven final, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote to US president Joe Biden on Twitter proposing a bet on who would claim hockey’s most prestigious trophy.

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now... how about a friendly wager, @POTUS?” Trudeau wrote.

Biden responded, saying simply: “You’re on pal. #GoBolts”

Neither leader said just how much they were willing to put down. Trudeau is known as a lifelong fan of his hometown team, the Canadiens, while is also known to be a hockey lover, telling journalists back in 2010 that he “fervently” roots for the Philadelphia Flyers from his home state of Pennsylvania.