An Ecuador side fighting to keep their Copa America hopes alive on Sunday managed to hold a previously perfect Brazil — playing without a resting Neymar — to a 1-1 draw and reach the quarter-finals.
Meanwhile, Peru defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the other Group B match to send the Vinotinto packing from the South American championship.
Seeking to extend a 10-match winning streak, Brazil had a fast start in Goiania on the group’s final match day.
Photo: Reuters
Brazil coach Tite opted to rest Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, but the Selecao still dominated the first half.
A free-kick in the 37th minute set up Eder Militao, who headed the ball from a sharp angle into the top corner of the net, well clear of Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez’s outstretched arm, but facing the specter of an early exit, Ecuador came out fighting in the second half.
They got the equalizer in the 53rd minute when Brazil tried to clear a corner. Enner Valencia managed to head it back, setting up Angel Mena, who sprinted in to fire the ball past Brazil goalkeeper Alisson.
“We played a good first half where we managed to impose our style of play. The first half was much better than the second,” Brazil defender Marquinhos said. “Now we’re in the decisive part, the knockout stage, so we have to work on playing our best football for the full match.”
Peru finished the group stage on a high after a spectacular turnaround.
The Incas opened the tournament with a 4-0 thrashing by Brazil, but they went on to defeat Colombia, then battle back from 2-0 down against Ecuador to secure a draw.
They added three more points on Sunday thanks to Andre Carrillo, who capitalized on Venezuela’s clumsy failure to clear a corner in the 48th minute in Brasilia.
“Peru shouldn’t give up what we’ve been working on. I think we’ve shown our ability to fight back throughout the Copa America,” coach Ricardo Gareca said.
Brazil finished the group stage as heavy favorites with 10 points from four matches — three points clear of runners-up Peru in Group B.
Colombia finished third with four points and Ecuador fourth with three.
Venezuela joined Group A side Bolivia as the two teams eliminated from the group stage.
