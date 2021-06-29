Murky skies and drizzle yesterday could not dampen the enthusiasm of spectators arriving for the start of the 134th Wimbledon Championships, which were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disease prevention protocols mean this year’s tournament will look and feel a little different — but one old Wimbledon tradition remained firmly intact with rain delaying the scheduled 11am start on the outside courts.
Fittingly for the eagerly awaited return of the tournament, Andy Murray was to resume his role as flag-bearer for the home nation with a prime time engagement later on Centre Court.
Photo: AP
Whisper it quietly, but it almost feels like old times.
Not quite, though, as Wimbledon, being used as British government-approved “pilot event,” will be missing some old favorites.
The iconic “queue” for daily entry will not form, Henman Hill will be sparsely populated and fans will not have the thrill of bumping into famous players strolling to the grounds from plush rentals in the Village.
Players will all be staying in a central London hotel to minimize the risks of COVID-19 infections.
Crowds will be thinner, too, with attendances limited to 50 percent of capacity, although hopefully rising to full houses on Centre Court for the men’s and women’s singles finals on July 10 and 11.
However, after last year’s cancelation, the first since World War II, excitement was brewing for two weeks of grass-court drama, even if there are notable absentees.
Spaniard Rafael Nadal, whose 2008 final win over Roger Federer is part of Wimbledon folklore, is not playing. Neither is reigning women’s singles champion Simona Halep nor four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan.
British No. 1 Johanna Konta withdrew on the eve of the tournament after a member of her entourage tested positive for COVID-19 — a worrying start for nervy organizers — but a high-quality cast has assembled in the “biosecure bubble” and women’s top seed Ash Barty summed up what Wimbledon means.
“You walk through the gates here at the All England Club and you’re instantly filled with gratitude,” the Australian said. “It was a tournament that was sorely missed last year. Every time you get to walk through these gates, it’s a feeling that you can’t take for granted.”
For Murray, who ended a 77-year drought for British men when he won the 2013 title and triumphed again three years later, Wimbledon represents a return to some kind of normality.
The former world No. 1 has not played a singles match at the All England Club since a quarter-final defeat by Sam Querrey in 2017 — after which his body began to fail and his career appeared to be hanging by a thread.
“I know it’s not normal, but it feels somewhat normal now ... with all the players around and practicing, knowing that ... we’ll be playing not in front of a full crowd, but in front of a lot of people,” Murray said.
The 34-year-old was to close the schedule on Centre Court against Georgian 24th seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic opened proceedings on Centre Court against British teenage wild-card Jack Draper as he began his quest for a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title.
Two-time women’s singles champion Petra Kvitova was due to play next against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the pick of the first-round action.
