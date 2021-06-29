Khris Middleton stars as Bucks grab 2-1 series lead

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Sunday combined for 71 points as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-102 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Middleton scored 20 of his 38 points in a blistering fourth-quarter performance, while Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and 11 rebounds as the Bucks grabbed a 2-1 series lead in front of a crowd of 16,600 at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

Middleton also had 11 rebounds.

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks, second left, shoots a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday. Photo: Dale Zanine-USA Today

“What I saw today was unbelievable. It was greatness,” Antetokounmpo said of Middleton.

Game 4 is today in Atlanta, where the Hawks are now 3-3 at home in the playoffs.

The Bucks were down by 15 points in the first quarter and did not take their first lead until the third, but they finished with a 25-7 scoring surge as Middleton led the charge.

“Shout out to Khris for the fourth quarter. He went crazy,” Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis said. “He did his thing, that’s for sure.”

Trae Young led the Hawks with 35 points and Italy’s Danilo Gallinari came off the bench to score 18 in the loss. John Collins (13) and Kevin Huerter (11) also scored in double digits.

The Hawks offense started to wilt after Young appeared to injure his ankle when he stepped on an official’s foot and headed to the dressing room late in the third quarter.

He returned with about three minutes gone in the final quarter.

Young is averaging 9.9 assists in the post-season, but had just four on Sunday as he did not get as much help from his supporting cast.

He said his ankle was “hurting,” but added that he hoped it would be fine for Game 4 after seeing the team doctors.

“I am going to get as much treatment as I can,” Young said. “That’s the plan.”

Milwaukee improved to 3-0 in Game 3s during the post-season. They cruised to a 113-84 win over the Miami Heat en route to a four-game sweep in the first round, then held on for an 86-83 win over the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the second round to jump-start a series comeback.

The Bucks won despite Antetokounmpo making just six of 12 from the free-throw line.

The Atlanta crowd tried to distract Antetokounmpo throughout the game, counting out loud how many seconds it took him to shoot a free throw.

He shot an impressive 13 of 21 from the floor.

“We just had to stay with it. We didn’t play our best basketball at the start,” Middleton said.