Defending champions ousted

INJURY WOES: Belgium’s victory over Portugal came at a cost after Kevin de Bruyne limped off with an ankle problem and Eden Hazard was also forced off

AFP, PARIS





Thorgan Hazard on Sunday scored the only goal of the game as Belgium knocked reigning champions Portugal out of Euro 2020 after the Czech Republic ended the dreams of a 10-man Netherlands side.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal teammates were hoping to defend the trophy they won in Paris five years ago, but they could not recover after the lesser heralded of the Hazard brothers smashed home just before halftime in Seville, Spain, and Belgium held out for a 1-0 victory.

The meeting between the reigning champions and the world’s No. 1 team was hotly anticipated, but never lived up to expectations.

Portugal’s Diogo Dalot, right, fouls Belgium’s Thorgan Hazard in their UEFA Euro 2020 round-of-16 match at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Belgium will not care as they advance to another exciting tie, a mouth-watering quarter-final against Italy in Munich, Germany, on Friday.

“I just tried my luck,” Borussia Dortmund winger Hazard said. “It wasn’t easy, but to go all the way in a tournament you have to suffer at times.”

It remains to be seen if their captain, Kevin de Bruyne, would be fit to face Italy after he was forced off early in the second half feeling the effects of an earlier Joao Palhinha challenge that left him with an injured ankle.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also saw skipper Eden Hazard come off late with a hamstring problem.

Raphael Guerreiro came closest to equalizing for Portugal, but Ronaldo rarely looked like getting the goal that would have seen him break the all-time international scoring record.

He equaled the record of 109 goals established by Iran’s Ali Daei with a brace in the 2-2 draw with France in Portugal’s final group game.

At 36, it could have been Ronaldo’s last ever match at a Euro, but he will certainly hope to play at next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“There are players in tears,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “We are very sad because the players gave everything.”

Earlier, the Netherlands saw their run ended as goals from Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick gave the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory in Budapest.

The tie in the Hungarian capital swung on two moments early in the second half that went against Frank de Boer’s side.

Donyell Malen was denied by Tomas Vaclik after bursting through and finding himself with just the Czech goalkeeper to beat, and then Netherlands centerback Matthijs de Ligt was sent off after a video assistant referee review for a deliberate handball.

Holes opened the scoring in the 68th minute and the 28-year-old Slavia Prague midfielder then made the clinching second goal with 10 minutes left, pouncing on a loose ball and breaking through to set up Schick.

It was Schick’s fourth goal of the tournament and the Czech Republic, ranked 40th in the world, now go through to a quarter-final against Denmark in Baku on Saturday.

“We might not be big stars like the Dutch, but we showed great team spirit and that is what made the difference,” Schick said.

The inquest began in the Netherlands after their first appearance at a major tournament since the 2014 FIFA World Cup ended in disappointment after some promising displays in the group phase.

As the 1988 Euro winners headed home, De Ligt shouldered the responsibility following his sending-off.

“The moment changed the game and I feel responsible. I saw how the guys fought after and I’m proud of it, but I feel bad about the incident,” De Ligt told Dutch public broadcaster NOS.