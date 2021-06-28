SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





BASEBALL

CPBL not ready to restart

The CPBL yesterday pushed back plans to resume the season without fans tomorrow amid heightened concerns over COVID-19, saying that the league would “only resume games when safety can be fully ensured.” It said that the Central Epidemic Command Center did not oppose its plan to resume its disrupted season, nor its proposed disease prevention measures, but the league felt that the timing was not right. All five teams in the league have been notified of the decision, the CPBL said. The season started on March 7, but games were held without crowds starting on May 12, and the season was put on hold on May 18, a day before the center instituted a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.

TRACK AND FIELD

Qatar sprinter dies in crash

Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won the bronze medal in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships, died on Saturday in a car accident, the global governing body of athletics said, citing media reports. He was 24 years old. The former world junior champion had been hoping to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, although he was undergoing rehabilitation following an injury. Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani wrote on Twitter that they had lost a “heroic Qatari runner” in a tragic accident, without providing details. Haroun was born in Sudan, and at the age of 18 set an Asian under-20 record of 44.27 seconds. He won the Asian indoor title the following year, and claimed a silver at the World Indoor Championships in Portland, before going on to compete in the Rio Olympic Games. He became the first Asian world 400m medallist in 2017, when he claimed the bronze medal behind South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas in London.

BASEBALL

Final Olympic spot filled

The Dominican Republic on Saturday defeated Venezuela 8-5 to earn the sixth and final spot in the tournament at the Tokyo Olympics next month. The Dominican Republic erased an early 3-0 deficit, with a two-run homer from former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera and a big, six-run rally in the fourth inning. The country last appeared in the 1992 Olympics, finishing sixth out of eight. Venezuela, which has never made the Olympics, had advanced to the final qualifier game in Puebla, Mexico, after beating the Netherlands 10-0 on Friday in a game that ended two innings early by the mercy rule.

BOXING

Davis scores 11th round TKO

Gervonta Davis on Saturday stopped Mario Barrios in the 11th round at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, to claim the WBA super lightweight title, his third world championship. Davis (25-0) moved up in weight and won by knockout for the 24th time as a professional. The Baltimore native also holds the WBA lightweight and super featherweight belts. In Las Vegas, former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko was successful in his return to the ring, stopping Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round. With Nakatani’s left eye closed after eight devastating rounds, Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) used a flurry of battering lefts to finish off his much taller opponent in what was a statement return in his first bout since an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in October last year.