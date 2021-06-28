BASEBALL
CPBL not ready to restart
The CPBL yesterday pushed back plans to resume the season without fans tomorrow amid heightened concerns over COVID-19, saying that the league would “only resume games when safety can be fully ensured.” It said that the Central Epidemic Command Center did not oppose its plan to resume its disrupted season, nor its proposed disease prevention measures, but the league felt that the timing was not right. All five teams in the league have been notified of the decision, the CPBL said. The season started on March 7, but games were held without crowds starting on May 12, and the season was put on hold on May 18, a day before the center instituted a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
TRACK AND FIELD
Qatar sprinter dies in crash
Qatari sprinter Abdalelah Haroun, who won the bronze medal in the 400m at the 2017 World Championships, died on Saturday in a car accident, the global governing body of athletics said, citing media reports. He was 24 years old. The former world junior champion had been hoping to qualify for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, although he was undergoing rehabilitation following an injury. Qatar Olympic Committee president Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani wrote on Twitter that they had lost a “heroic Qatari runner” in a tragic accident, without providing details. Haroun was born in Sudan, and at the age of 18 set an Asian under-20 record of 44.27 seconds. He won the Asian indoor title the following year, and claimed a silver at the World Indoor Championships in Portland, before going on to compete in the Rio Olympic Games. He became the first Asian world 400m medallist in 2017, when he claimed the bronze medal behind South Africa’s Wayde van Niekerk and Steven Gardiner of the Bahamas in London.
BASEBALL
Final Olympic spot filled
The Dominican Republic on Saturday defeated Venezuela 8-5 to earn the sixth and final spot in the tournament at the Tokyo Olympics next month. The Dominican Republic erased an early 3-0 deficit, with a two-run homer from former New York Yankees outfielder Melky Cabrera and a big, six-run rally in the fourth inning. The country last appeared in the 1992 Olympics, finishing sixth out of eight. Venezuela, which has never made the Olympics, had advanced to the final qualifier game in Puebla, Mexico, after beating the Netherlands 10-0 on Friday in a game that ended two innings early by the mercy rule.
BOXING
Davis scores 11th round TKO
Gervonta Davis on Saturday stopped Mario Barrios in the 11th round at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, to claim the WBA super lightweight title, his third world championship. Davis (25-0) moved up in weight and won by knockout for the 24th time as a professional. The Baltimore native also holds the WBA lightweight and super featherweight belts. In Las Vegas, former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko was successful in his return to the ring, stopping Japanese veteran Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round. With Nakatani’s left eye closed after eight devastating rounds, Lomachenko (15-2, 11 KOs) used a flurry of battering lefts to finish off his much taller opponent in what was a statement return in his first bout since an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in October last year.
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was yesterday selected as the first transgender Olympic athlete after local officials made a groundbreaking call on “a highly sensitive and complex issue.” New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith said that the 43-year-old Hubbard — who was born male, but transitioned to female in her 30s — met all of the qualification criteria for transgender athletes. “We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” Smith said in a statement. “As the New Zealand team, we have a