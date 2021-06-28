Berry turns away from US flag during national anthem

AP, EUGENE, Oregon





For the past week, organizers at the US Olympic track and field trials have played the national anthem one time a night.

On Saturday, it happened to start while outspoken activist Gwen Berry was standing on the podium, after receiving her bronze medal in the hammer throw.

While the music played, Berry placed her left hand on her hip and shuffled her feet. She made a quarter turn to face the stands, not the flag. Toward the end, she plucked up her black T-shirt with the words “Activist Athlete” emblazoned on the front, and draped it over her head.

Gwen Berry, left, third place, faces away from the US flag during the national anthem, alongside DeAnna Price, center, and Brooke Andersen after the women’s hammer throw at the US Olympic track and fiel d trials in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“I feel like it was a setup, and they did it on purpose,” Berry said of the timing of the anthem. “I was pissed, to be honest.”

Berry’s reaction to the Star-Spangled Banner took its fair share of the spotlight on at the trials that also featured blazing-fast times.

Gabby Thomas became the second-fastest woman in the 200m, winning the final in 21.61 seconds.

As expected, Grant Holloway won the 110m hurdles, although his time in the semi-finals was the eye-opener. His 12.81 seconds was only 0.01 seconds off the world record.

Other winners included Emily Sisson (10,000m), Katie Nageotte (pole vault), Maggie Malone (javelin), Rai Benjamin (400m hurdles) and Brittney Reese (long jump).

Berry has promised to use her position to keep raising awareness about social injustices in her home country.

“My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports,” Berry said. “I’m here to represent those ... who died due to systemic racism.”

She said it was no coincidence that she was front and center during the anthem. The hammer throwers received their awards just before the start of the evening session, which has all week started with a video rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner played on the scoreboard.

USA Track and Field spokeswoman Susan Hazzard said “the national anthem was scheduled to play at 5:20pm today. We didn’t wait until the athletes were on the podium for the hammer throw awards. The national anthem is played every day according to a previously published schedule.”

The music started at 5:25pm.

“They said they were going to play it before we walked out, then they played it when we were out there,” Berry said. “But I don’t really want to talk about the anthem, because that’s not important. The anthem doesn’t speak for me. It never has.”