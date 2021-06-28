South Africa’s Nic Dlamini on Saturday set off on the Tour de France, a long way from the township of his childhood, and hoping that his odyssey inspires young people growing up in similarly modest circumstances to reject gun crime.
Dlamini said there was an outpouring of joy when he was selected for the Tokyo Olympics that was redoubled when news came he would be taking part in the world’s greatest bike race, the first black South African to do so. His status in South Africa is such that Dlamini had a surprise call of congratulation from Springboks’ Rugby World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi.
“I wasn’t going to sleep much tonight anyway, but that was the highlight of my day,” said Dlamini, whose sports director later said: “Nic is the Siya Kolisi of cycling in Africa.’”
Photo: EPA-EFE
The 25-year-old might have left South Africa in his late teens for the chic Italian town of Luca, but he insists his thoughts would be with the Capricorn Park Township kids who support him as he pedals his way around France over the next month.
“In the township itself, you’d be well known for owning a gun,” he said of his roots in Cape Town.
“You’d be more respected for owning a gun or shooting someone. It’s a place where doing the wrong things gets you up there,” he added. “Growing up you’d see from a young age that the kids wanted to get involved in gangsterism, because they see everyone looks up to the gangsters.”
Dlamini said that his ascent to professional sports is helping change that attitude.
“When they announced the Olympics [his own selection for the Tokyo road race] it started changing things, teenagers wanting to turn their lives around. It gave them hope that anything is possible, and when they announced the Tour, it was even stronger,” he said.
He might also be something of a role model for having stood up to rangers in 2019, who broke his arm in a scuffle over an alleged nonpayment of an entry fee to where he was cycling.
Dlamini’s own role model is South African trail-runner Ryan Sandes, who tried to persuade him to pursue a career in athletics.
“Cycling had become almost part of my backbone by then,” he said.
“My first bike was a respray, but I swear at the time it looked like the nicest bike I’d ever seen,” Dlamini said at his team hotel in Brittany.
“If you grow up in a township, you are sort of like living in a box, you don’t get to go out and see nicer things. So I thought my bike was really nice,” he said with a smile.
He was soon in a sports club and spent time away from Capricorn in the extended summer holidays during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
“We had a clubhouse and we trained and slept there, it wasn’t the most beautiful place, but I was 14 and we trained and watched the World Cup and the Tour de France with all the others,” he said fondly remembering his beginnings.
“Lots of good memories from back then,” said Dlamini, who would soon move on to Luca and then to Girona in Catalonia after he graduated to Qhubeka’s World Tour team a few years ago.
“My mum [Gloria Zalani] is super proud and obviously the rest of my family are too. I have a five-month-old son and a wife and I wish they could be here with me,” he said.
“Especially on Mandela Day in Paris,” he added of July 18, which is also the date of the Tour’s finish this year.
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard was yesterday selected as the first transgender Olympic athlete after local officials made a groundbreaking call on “a highly sensitive and complex issue.” New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith said that the 43-year-old Hubbard — who was born male, but transitioned to female in her 30s — met all of the qualification criteria for transgender athletes. “We acknowledge that gender identity in sport is a highly sensitive and complex issue requiring a balance between human rights and fairness on the field of play,” Smith said in a statement. “As the New Zealand team, we have a