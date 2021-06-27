Tampa Bay reach all-East finals

After gutting out a tough series to get to the Stanley Cup Final with a win on Friday, the Tampa Bay Lightning should not have to change their style of play to match up against the Montreal Canadiens.

They will not have to change time zones, either.

Thanks to an adjusted playoff format for this season, this will be the first final between two Eastern Conference teams in 41 years.

People celebrate outside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, after on Thursday the Montreal Canadiens won Game 6 of their NHL semi-final series against the Las Vegas Golden Knights. Photo: AFP

Tampa Bay and Montreal are to face off for the third time in eight post-seasons, and this time it is for the Stanley Cup.

“They’re going to get the best team that they’ve played against so far, and we’re going to get the best team that we’ve played against so far,” Lightning captain Steven Stamkos said after their 1-0 victory against the New York Islanders in Game 7 of their semi-final series.

“It’s going to be a tough, grinding series,” Stamkos said.

Lightning coach Jon Cooper, Stamkos and six other players remain from the series six years ago, while the Canadiens only have Brendan Gallagher left on their roster from then.

These teams have also flip-flopped roles since. The Canadiens are now the younger team that had not gone deep into the playoffs, while the Lightning endured the pain of losing in the 2015 final and getting swept out of the first round in 2019 before winning it all last year.

“It took a lot to get here,” Cooper said. “It was all building blocks to get to here, and you can’t predict that. It’s going to happen.”

It is happening now, with Game 1 to be played at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday Taiwan time.