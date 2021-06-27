Bucks handle Young to win Game 2

TURNAROUND: Khris Middleton said that the Bucks’ aggressiveness was the difference from Game 1, when the Hawks got ‘whatever they wanted on the court’

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin





The Milwaukee Bucks knew that the key to tying the Eastern Conference finals was making sure Trae Young did not take over again, which they did — and more — on Friday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, while Jrue Holiday added 22 as the Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 in Game 2.

Young struggled for much of the night after finishing with 48 points and 11 assists in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, of the Milwaukee Bucks looks to the basket during Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. Photo: AFP

“Last game he was living in the paint, had a lot of floaters [and] those are pretty much layups for him,” Holiday said. “We didn’t really want that to get him started early. And I don’t think he went to the free-throw line much tonight, which is also pretty big for us.”

Young scored 15 points, but matched a career worst with nine turnovers before leaving the game for good with 3 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

He shot six of 16 overall, one of eight on three-point attempts and two of three on free throws.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, front, reacts as Milwaukee Bucks forward P.J. Tucker defends during Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. Photo: AP

“I take complete responsibility for what happened tonight,” Young said. “Taking care of the ball is something I’ve got to be better at. I will be better at it. It’s really they just upped their physicality tonight. We’ve got to do the same.”

The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least 30 throughout the second half.

Both teams rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter.

The Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, controls the ball as the Atlanta Hawks’ Danilo Gallinari defends during Game 2 of their NBA Eastern Conference playoff series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday. Photo: AFP

This marks the third straight series in which the Hawks lost Game 2 after winning Game 1 on the road. Those Game 2 losses have been decided by a total of 59 points.

“We have to play harder,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That intensity that they came out with wasn’t a surprise to us, but they showed that there’s another level that we have to get to. They totally just dominated the entire game.”

Young said that he did not believe the Bucks did anything different schematically to slow him down.

He said the Bucks just played more aggressively and benefited from the way the game was called.

“When they’re aggressive and [officials] don’t call it, nights like tonight happen,” Young said.

Milwaukee were intent on making life difficult for Young two nights after the Bucks blew a seven-point lead in the final four minutes of Game 1.

Young’s Game 1 performance had made him the first player ever with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a conference finals game.

Young committed eight turnovers in the first half alone.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton agreed that the Bucks’ aggressiveness made a difference.

“That was a huge key from Game 1 to Game 2,” Middleton said. “Game 1, they were able to get whatever they wanted on the court. Trae was getting in the paint, throwing those lobs and getting everybody else involved. Tonight we wanted to set the tone and just make sure they weren’t going to be comfortable.”

Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Bucks. Middleton had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds and six assists. Danilo Gallinari had 12 points, while John Collins and Cam Reddish each added 11 for the Hawks.

Milwaukee pulled ahead in the opening minutes as Antetokounmpo continually got to the rim for easy baskets. The Bucks already owned a double-digit lead before going on a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to break open the game.

“We know what we’ve got to do,” Antetokounmpo said. “Everybody knew we had to come in here and get this game. That’s what we did from the first possession of the game.”