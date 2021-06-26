Ross Taylor says he is ready to bat on after Test title

AFP, WELLINGTON





Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor yesterday ruled out retirement following the Black Caps’ victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship, saying that he could still contribute to the team.

The 37-year-old hit the winning runs in New Zealand’s triumph, easing the pain of defeats in the past two one-day World Cup deciders.

Taylor, who has played a key part in developing the Black Caps from also-rans into a genuine cricketing force, acknowledged his advancing years, but said that he had no immediate plans to quit.

New Zealand batsmen Ross Taylor, left, and Kane Williamson celebrate after Taylor hit the winning runs in the ICC World Test Championship against India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

“I’m just looking forward to going home and seeing the family,” he told Newstalk ZB. “Obviously I’m coming towards the end of my career, but you don’t want to make decisions based on emotion and things like that. Hopefully I’ve still got a few games left in me for New Zealand.”

Taylor played down suggestions from legendary New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee that the current Black Caps’ side are the best in their history.

“I wouldn’t get too carried away. We’ve had some fantastic teams [like] the team of the 1980s, but this current group are proud of what they’ve achieved and hopefully can achieve some special things in the future as well,” he said.

ENGLAND V SRI LANKA

AP, CARDIFF

Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone burnished their Twenty20 credentials as England withstood a top-order wobble to seal a series win over Sri Lanka following a rain-affected second contest.

England stuttered to 36-4 in pursuit of 112 — a target reduced to 103 from 18 overs following a sharp shower — when the duo put on 54 from 48 deliveries.

Billings (24) departed with 13 needed, but Livingstone (29 not out) and Sam Curran (16 not out) got England over the line with five wickets and 11 balls to spare as they moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

A stellar collective effort in the field restricted Sri Lanka to 111-7 — the lowest total England have ever conceded when bowling the full allotment — with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid taking two wickets apiece.

David Willey and Sam Curran suffocated Sri Lanka, who stumbled to 26-2 after the first powerplay without hitting a boundary.

PAKISTAN LEAGUE

AP, ABU DHABI

Multan Sultans on Thursday won their maiden Pakistan Super League title by thumping 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final.

Sohaib Maqsood celebrated his Pakistan recall at 34 after five years with an unbeaten 65, while South African Rilee Rossouw reserved his best for the final by smashing 50 off 21 deliveries in Multan’s imposing total of 206-4.

Peshawar, who opted to chase after winning the toss, got brief momentum from veteran Shoaib Malik’s 47 off 28 balls, but were restricted to 159-9.