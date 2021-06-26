Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor yesterday ruled out retirement following the Black Caps’ victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship, saying that he could still contribute to the team.
The 37-year-old hit the winning runs in New Zealand’s triumph, easing the pain of defeats in the past two one-day World Cup deciders.
Taylor, who has played a key part in developing the Black Caps from also-rans into a genuine cricketing force, acknowledged his advancing years, but said that he had no immediate plans to quit.
Photo: Reuters
“I’m just looking forward to going home and seeing the family,” he told Newstalk ZB. “Obviously I’m coming towards the end of my career, but you don’t want to make decisions based on emotion and things like that. Hopefully I’ve still got a few games left in me for New Zealand.”
Taylor played down suggestions from legendary New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee that the current Black Caps’ side are the best in their history.
“I wouldn’t get too carried away. We’ve had some fantastic teams [like] the team of the 1980s, but this current group are proud of what they’ve achieved and hopefully can achieve some special things in the future as well,” he said.
ENGLAND V SRI LANKA
AP, CARDIFF
Sam Billings and Liam Livingstone burnished their Twenty20 credentials as England withstood a top-order wobble to seal a series win over Sri Lanka following a rain-affected second contest.
England stuttered to 36-4 in pursuit of 112 — a target reduced to 103 from 18 overs following a sharp shower — when the duo put on 54 from 48 deliveries.
Billings (24) departed with 13 needed, but Livingstone (29 not out) and Sam Curran (16 not out) got England over the line with five wickets and 11 balls to spare as they moved into an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
A stellar collective effort in the field restricted Sri Lanka to 111-7 — the lowest total England have ever conceded when bowling the full allotment — with Mark Wood and Adil Rashid taking two wickets apiece.
David Willey and Sam Curran suffocated Sri Lanka, who stumbled to 26-2 after the first powerplay without hitting a boundary.
PAKISTAN LEAGUE
AP, ABU DHABI
Multan Sultans on Thursday won their maiden Pakistan Super League title by thumping 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final.
Sohaib Maqsood celebrated his Pakistan recall at 34 after five years with an unbeaten 65, while South African Rilee Rossouw reserved his best for the final by smashing 50 off 21 deliveries in Multan’s imposing total of 206-4.
Peshawar, who opted to chase after winning the toss, got brief momentum from veteran Shoaib Malik’s 47 off 28 balls, but were restricted to 159-9.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group