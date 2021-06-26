Paul George on Thursday scored 27 points as the Los Angeles Clippers pulled away in a dominant third quarter, beating newly returned Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns 106-92 in Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Final.
This time, George did not flinch. “Playoff P” showed up and dragged the Clippers back from the brink.
“We continue to chip away, try to find ways we can be better and impose our will on opponents,” Clippers guard Reggie Jackson said. “We showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight.”
Photo: AFP
The Clippers cut their series deficit to 2-1, ending the Suns’ franchise-record playoff winning streak at nine games.
“Our guys keep grinding, keep fighting,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We never give in.”
Kawhi Leonard remained out with a sprained right knee, leaving George to carry the load again. After missing two crucial free throws in a one-point loss in Game 2, George had 15 rebounds and eight assists, and played a game-high 43 minutes. He made six of seven free throws.
“I knew I had to be better,” George said. “All my energy was directed toward a better game.”
The Suns got Paul back after he missed the first two games while sidelined since Wednesday last week because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
The former Clipper, who was booed heartily during intros, had 15 points and 12 assists, but was five of 19 from the field.
“I have to get better. I shot terrible,” Paul said. “You could tell they had a lot more energy. I got to pick up the pace.”
Cameron Payne, who so ably filled in for Paul in the first two games, went down with a left ankle injury after playing four minutes and did not return.
“We missed him a lot,” Suns guard Devin Booker said.
Suns coach Monty Williams said that he played Paul too much in his first game back.
“Probably got tired,” but it hurt us when Cam couldn’t come back, so I left Chris out there for a longer stretch and that’s on me,” Williams said.
Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points.
Jackson added 23 points for the Clippers, while Ivica Zubac had 15 points and tied his career playoff high with 16 rebounds.
After Phoenix won the first two games by a combined seven points, the teams played a close first half. George pumped up the Clippers going into the locker room with a thunderous one-handed dunk.
“That probably killed their momentum a little bit,” Jackson said. “We’re fortunate to have a guy like that that can do a little bit of everything.”
Los Angeles quickly went to work in the second half in front of 17,222 raucous, Thunder Stix-pounding fans.
“We knew we had to take care of homecourt,” George said. “We had to match their scrappiness. We can’t allow this team to play harder than us.”
The Clippers took control with the biggest run of the game, a 21-3 spurt that left them leading 71-56 in the third. Terance Mann got it going with six straight points and Jackson scored four in a row before George scored inside. Zubac dunked off George’s pass and made a pair of free throws. The Suns were limited to a three-pointer by Paul.
“They just brought it,” Williams said. “We just didn’t match their force.”
Booker picked up his third and fourth fouls in a 42-second span during the Clippers’ run.
Booker — wearing a clear mask to protect his broken nose after he and Patrick Beverley banged heads in Game 2 — was five of 21 from the field, making only one of seven three-point attempts, and finished with 15 points.
Jae Crowder, who assisted on Deandre Ayton’s winning dunk on Tuesday, fouled out with 4 minutes, 51 seconds remaining.
He had nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Suns were just 35 of 90 from the floor, despite getting decent looks.
“We weren’t sound at all,” Williams said. “They played good defense, but we didn’t run our offense the way that we have been running for most of the playoffs.”
George capped the third by banking in a three-pointer from just inside midcourt, and it beat the buzzer, stunning the fans and sending the Clippers into the fourth leading 80-69.
He turned to the sideline and blew a kiss to his fiance and their kids.
“I didn’t call glass, but I felt great about the shot,” said George, who attempted similar shots in pre-game. “That was one that we needed.”
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group