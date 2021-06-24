JUDO
Taiwanese qualify for Games
Three Taiwanese judoka have qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympics Games, a list released on Tuesday by the International Judo Federation (IJF) showed. Lien Chen-ling, who was fifth in the women’s under-57kg event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, would be competing in the same division again in Tokyo. Yang Yung-wei would be competing in the men’s under-60kg event and Lin Chen-hao in the women’s under-48kg event. Taiwan had only two athletes qualify in the 14 Olympic judo weight classes at the 2016 Games. Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics was determined by how many points judoka earned during competitions from May 2018 to this month, with those ranking in the top 18 qualifying for the Games. Athletes could also qualify through a continental quota. Lien placed eighth and Yang 11th in their respective weight classes, thus qualifying for the Games, the IJF’s rankings showed. Lin, who ranks 42nd in her class, earned a continental quota for Asia. Lien said on Facebook that she felt honored to be able to compete at the Olympics for a second time, and that “no matter what happens, I will not waver in my goal of more than 20 years.”
CRICKET
Batsman smashes own car
Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman, but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali’s huge heave backfired on Sunday when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car. Playing for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter’s in West Yorkshire, Ali was at the crease in the 37th over when he sent the ball soaring through the air. An “Oooooh” could be heard from the crowd as as the ball could be heard crashing through the window of his Vauxhall Zafira.
SWIMMING
Sun Yang banned until 2023
China’s Sun Yang did not break doping rules, his lawyer said, after a ban of more than four years put the 1,500m freestyle world record holder out of the Tokyo Olympics. The three-time Olympic champion’s career was in tatters on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s suspension for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors. At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based court reduced its original ban of eight years to four years and three months, backdated to February last year. “Sun Yang fulfilled his responsibilities, but he has become a victim of political posturing in this international case,” his lawyer, Zhang Qihuai, wrote on social media.
SOCCER
Maradona goal remembered
It was 35 years ago today that Diego Maradona taught England to play, and the date did not go unnoticed in Argentina, where his compatriots remembered his “goal of the century” with a nationwide celebration of cheers and applause. Maradona scored twice against England in a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, the second of which was a solo goal often classed as the greatest goal ever scored. To remember the feat, Argentines took to their windows, balconies, and gardens to shout “Gooooooooool” at precisely 4:09pm, the exact moment the ball hit the net at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 22, 1986.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group