SPORTS BRIEFS

JUDO

Taiwanese qualify for Games

Three Taiwanese judoka have qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympics Games, a list released on Tuesday by the International Judo Federation (IJF) showed. Lien Chen-ling, who was fifth in the women’s under-57kg event at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, would be competing in the same division again in Tokyo. Yang Yung-wei would be competing in the men’s under-60kg event and Lin Chen-hao in the women’s under-48kg event. Taiwan had only two athletes qualify in the 14 Olympic judo weight classes at the 2016 Games. Qualification for the Tokyo Olympics was determined by how many points judoka earned during competitions from May 2018 to this month, with those ranking in the top 18 qualifying for the Games. Athletes could also qualify through a continental quota. Lien placed eighth and Yang 11th in their respective weight classes, thus qualifying for the Games, the IJF’s rankings showed. Lin, who ranks 42nd in her class, earned a continental quota for Asia. Lien said on Facebook that she felt honored to be able to compete at the Olympics for a second time, and that “no matter what happens, I will not waver in my goal of more than 20 years.”

CRICKET

Batsman smashes own car

Hitting the ball out of the park for a six is the dream of every batsman, but British amateur cricketer Asif Ali’s huge heave backfired on Sunday when the ball shattered the rear windscreen of his own car. Playing for Illingworth St Mary’s Cricket Club against Sowerby St Peter’s in West Yorkshire, Ali was at the crease in the 37th over when he sent the ball soaring through the air. An “Oooooh” could be heard from the crowd as as the ball could be heard crashing through the window of his Vauxhall Zafira.

SWIMMING

Sun Yang banned until 2023

China’s Sun Yang did not break doping rules, his lawyer said, after a ban of more than four years put the 1,500m freestyle world record holder out of the Tokyo Olympics. The three-time Olympic champion’s career was in tatters on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s suspension for refusing to give a sample to doping inspectors. At the end of a long-running and controversial case, the Lausanne, Switzerland-based court reduced its original ban of eight years to four years and three months, backdated to February last year. “Sun Yang fulfilled his responsibilities, but he has become a victim of political posturing in this international case,” his lawyer, Zhang Qihuai, wrote on social media.

SOCCER

Maradona goal remembered

It was 35 years ago today that Diego Maradona taught England to play, and the date did not go unnoticed in Argentina, where his compatriots remembered his “goal of the century” with a nationwide celebration of cheers and applause. Maradona scored twice against England in a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals of the 1986 FIFA World Cup, the second of which was a solo goal often classed as the greatest goal ever scored. To remember the feat, Argentines took to their windows, balconies, and gardens to shout “Gooooooooool” at precisely 4:09pm, the exact moment the ball hit the net at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on June 22, 1986.