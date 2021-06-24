Carey Price leads Montreal to a 4-1 victory over Vegas

AP, LAS VEGAS





No team has been to the Stanley Cup Final more than the Montreal Canadiens. Now they stand one victory away from a 35th appearance, and their first in 28 years.

Carey Price made 26 saves to lead Montreal to a 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday night, putting the Canadiens one step closer to the Stanley Cup Final.

“You know, it’s the oldest cliche in hockey, but the fourth one’s going to be the hardest, and we’re fortunate to have the opportunity at home and we’ll be ready to go in Game 6,” said Eric Staal, whose second-period goal held up as the game-winner.

The puck sails above the net as Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens, front, defends against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of their Stanley Cup semi-final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The Canadiens, who last won the Stanley Cup in 1993, lead Vegas 3-2 in their best-of-seven series, with Game 6 scheduled for the Bell Centre in Montreal today.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Cole Caufield and former Golden Knight Nick Suzuki also scored for the Canadiens, whose 11th playoff victory is the franchise’s most in one post-season since the 1993 championship run, also the last time a Canadian-based team won the title.

The Canadiens, who rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round against Toronto and swept Winnipeg in the second round, shook off Sunday’s home loss in Game 4 to win for the second time in Las Vegas.

“I think that’s what our mindset has been this whole playoff, is getting to do what we do, regardless of what happens,” Staal said. “I don’t think we change much. We do what we do every single shift, every moment we have, every opportunity we have to try and be difference makers for our team.”

As Max Pacioretty was the only one to score for Vegas, the storyline remained the same with Vegas struggling to find their offense against Montreal’s suffocating tactics, in limiting space and dominating the neutral zone.