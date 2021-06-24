No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organizers yesterday unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the Games, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Organizing Committee president Seiko Hashimoto said that festivities “will have to be suppressed” to keep the Games safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and conceded that organizers would need to be “creative” to stoke a party atmosphere.
Games chiefs on Monday decided to allow up to 10,000 spectators into competition venues, but Hashimoto warned them not to expect the kind of festive mood being enjoyed by soccer fans at Euro 2020.
“In Europe, the venues are filled with celebration,” she said. “Unfortunately, we may not be able to do the same.”
Spectators would need to clear several disease prevention requirements, including temperature checks and mask-wearing, just to get into venues — with no refunds available for those who cannot.
Once inside, they would be forbidden from cheering or “making direct contact with other spectators” and would be asked to go straight home after events end.
Asking athletes for autographs or “expressing verbal support” is also a no-no, as is waving a towel or “any form of cheering that could create a crowd.”
“The festive mood will have to be suppressed — that has become a major challenge,” Hashimoto said.
“People can feel joy in their hearts, but they can’t be loud and they have to avoid crowds,” she added. “Those are the areas where we need to be creative, and we are putting in a lot of effort to come up with a new way of celebrating.”
Spectators would also have to do without alcohol, even though it is allowed at other sporting events being held in Japan.
Hashimoto said that the ban was decided “to alleviate the concerns of the public as much as possible.”
Japanese government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said it was “important that the guidelines are implemented appropriately” so that fans could “enjoy the Games in a safe and secure manner.”
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group