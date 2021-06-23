Euro 2020 bids of England, Scotland disrupted by virus

AFP, LONDON





England’s bid to win their Euro 2020 group was thrown into chaos ahead of yesterday’s clash with the Czech Republic after Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell were forced to isolate following Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour’s positive COVID-19 test.

Mount and Chilwell embraced Gilmour, their Chelsea teammate, on the Wembley pitch after England’s 0-0 draw with Scotland on Friday.

Although they have since tested negative, the England duo’s close contact with Gilmour forced them into self-isolation on Monday after Gilmour tested positive.

England’s Mason Mount, left, and teammate Ben Chilwell, second left, participate in a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur training ground in London on Monday. Photo: AP

In a hammer blow to Scotland, Gilmour must quarantine for 10 days and was ruled out of their decisive game against Croatia in Glasgow yesterday.

England manager Gareth Southgate was waiting to discover whether Mount, who has started the team’s two group matches and Chilwell, yet to play in the tournament, would be available to face the Czech Republic at Wembley.

England are assured of a last-16 berth, but Mount and Chilwell could also be ruled out of that tie, depending on advice from health authorities.

Southgate acknowledged that the COVID-19 issue was the worst possible preparation to play the Czech Republic, who are also certain to advance to the last 16.

England are behind the group-leading Czech Republic on goal difference and must win to ensure that they finish in first place.

Southgate’s side, who beat Croatia 1-0 in their opener, have so far been underwhelming and were booed off following a drab stalemate against Scotland.

The remaining members of the Scotland squad have passed lateral flow tests, following their negative polymerase chain reaction tests on Sunday.

However, the loss of the 20-year-old Gilmour is devastating following his man-of-the-match display against England in his first Scotland start.

Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since 1998, would make the knockout stage of an international competition for the first time if they beat Croatia.