Two weeks ago, Jon Rahm was playing the golf of his life at the Memorial at Muirfield Village, equaling the tournament’s 54-hole record at 18-under-par and opening a six-stroke lead over the field, only to be informed on live television while coming off the 18th green that he would need to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.
The guidelines of the PGA Tour and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention require 10 days of self-isolation after a positive test, limiting Rahm’s ability to practice before the US Open.
Only because he was able to return two negative tests within 24 hours was he permitted to cut his quarantine short and arrive at Torrey Pines Golf Course for the season’s third major before Tuesday last week.
Photo: Michael Madrid, USA TODAY
It was the sort of wrinkle that once might have derailed the fiery 26-year-old Spaniard, whose temperament at times has obscured his formidable talent.
However, rather than pout or complain or point fingers, Rahm said that he relied on the “power of positive thinking “ to help him maintain the mindset that got him over the line for his first major title on Sunday.
Rahm also credited advice he received from Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, and Nick Faldo, a six-time major winner, for helping him through the ordeal.
“Padraig told me a story in which he was leading by five after 54 holes, signed the wrong scorecard and got disqualified,” Rahm said. “He said he got a lot more from that instance — he learned a lot more than he would ever learn from the win.”
“Nick Faldo texted me the next morning and told me a story of how he was winning a tournament,” Rahm added. “He was leading by six with six holes to go and got disqualified, as well, and how he learned from that and got a win the week after.”
“I had in mind Padraig and Nick when I was out there on the golf course a couple times, knowing that they won shortly after and I knew today was my day,” he told reporters on Sunday.
Rahm started Sunday’s final round as one of 13 players within four shots of the lead. As one contender after another fell out of contention, Rahm played steady, effective golf up and down the 7,685-yard South Course, until moving to strike in the final reel.
Trailing Louis Oosthuizen by one shot, Rahm curled in a left-to-right downhill putt from 25 feet on the 17th hole for birdie. Then he got up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the par-five 18th hole, sinking an 18-foot birdie putt for a one-shot lead on the same green where he made a 60-footer for eagle to win his first PGA Tour title four years ago.
An agonizing wait followed as Rahm decamped to the practice range to stay warm for a potential two-hole playoff, but when Oosthuizen bogeyed the 17th hole after sending a tee shot into the canyon to fall two shots adrift, then failed to wedge in for eagle from 69 yards on the 18th fairway, Rahm could finally celebrate with his wife, Kelley, and their three-month-old son, Kepa.
“I believe from the biggest setbacks we can get some of the biggest breakthroughs, and that’s why I stay so positive,” Rahm said. “That’s why I kept telling Kelley — when she was devastated about what happened, and my family and everybody around me — something good is going to come. I don’t know what, but something good is going to come, and I felt it today out there on the golf course.”
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the US, it was hard to miss the shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night. It belonged to Sha’Carri Richardson. After the eye-opening show she put on at the US Olympic trials — blowing away the field in the 100m semi-finals in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86 seconds — she figures to grab her fair share of attention next month in Tokyo. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of Louisiana State University picked up a spot in the