NFL’s Nassib first to come out as gay

Reuters





Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday announced that he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to acknowledge his homosexuality. He made his proclamation in a video posted on Instagram.

“I’m at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” Nassib, 28, said. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I’ve got the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

“I’m a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know that I’m really not doing this for attention,” Nassib said.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 8 last year. Photo: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that like one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I am gonna do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate,” Nassib added.

“These are personal decisions,” Raiders owner Mark Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s 2021 and he’s a Raider. If he’s happy, I’m happy. It takes courage. I thought we got to the point where this wasn’t [a prominent news story]. It doesn’t change my opinion of him as a man or as a Raider.”

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy, as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Penn State University coach James Franklin, who was Nassib’s coach in 2014 and 2015, wrote on social media: “I am very proud of Carl for his courage & voice. This announcement doesn’t surprise me because if you know Carl, you know his strength. Carl’s story continues to add chapters which will have an impact well beyond the field of play.”

Nassib is on track to become the first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game.

Defensive end Michael Sam came out as gay in 2014 before the St Louis Rams drafted him, but he did not make the final roster.

Nassib also announced a US$100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicides among LGBTQ+ youth in the US.

Entering his sixth NFL season, Nassib was a third-round draft pick in 2016 by the Browns. He spent two seasons at Cleveland (2016-2017), followed by two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-2019) before signing a three-year, US$25.3 million contract, including nearly US$16.8 million in guarantees, with the Raiders in March last year.

In 73 career games (37 starts), Nassib has 143 tackles (36 for loss), 20.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, one interception, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.