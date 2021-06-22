Hamilton discounts torment of another loss to Verstappen

Reuters





Mercedes seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton played down the pain of his latest defeat by Formula One leader Max Verstappen in France on Sunday and said the race was a real reflection of Red Bull’s pace.

The Briton had won at Le Castellet in 2018 and 2019, with no race last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but his hopes of a hat-trick ended when resurgent Red Bull out-smarted the champions on strategy.

The seventh race of the season was a reversal of the Spanish Grand Prix in May, when Hamilton in the closing laps hunted down Verstappen — who at the time said that he felt like a sitting duck — for the win.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, front, leads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

This time it was the champion who was on the receiving end, as Verstappen made a second pit stop and used his fresher tires to make up the time and overhaul Hamilton on the penultimate lap.

Asked how gut-wrenching the feeling had been, Hamilton — now 12 points behind his Dutch rival — said that it had not been at all gut-wrenching.

“I think we did a great job today and it just didn’t work out,” Hamilton said. “I’m not massively disappointed. I think I did the best job I could today. Of course, there were things we could probably have done slightly better, but overall they have been quicker than us all weekend.”

“It’s a true reflection of the pace they have,” he added.

Hamilton had arrived at Le Castellet having scored just seven points from the previous two races won by Red Bull and lagging Verstappen by four.

Verstappen started on pole, but went wide at the start, allowing Hamilton to take the lead, which the Mercedes driver held until the pit stops, when the Dutch driver got back in front before taking a gamble and pitting again.

“Lewis’ tires were really worn,” Verstappen said of the closing stages. “It was a fairly easy pass.”