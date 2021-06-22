The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup.
The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday.
This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Photo: AFP / Paul Ryan Tan / FIBA Asia Cup
With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Jakarta in mid-August.
However, Taiwan still have one chance to qualify. Indonesia are to host a qualifying tournament for the six third-placed teams in Jarkarta before the Asia Cup begins.
As the hosts, Indonesia are to automatically be given a berth in the Asia Cup, but the top three teams at the qualifying tournament would also qualify.
Photo: AFP / Paul Ryan Tan / FIBA Asia Cup
The top slot was taken by Asian powerhouse China (4-0), followed by heavyweight Japan (2-2). Malaysia finished last in the group.
Despite the loss, Sunday’s game showed that Taiwan’s young squad of mostly semi-professional and collegiate players can be competitive against Asia’s better teams.
China used their height advantage to lead 28-16 at the end of the first quarter, but Taiwan rallied in the second quarter, using their speed to pull off a 23-21 run against their taller opponents.
Photo: AFP / Paul Ryan Tan / FIBA Asia Cup
Finding their rhythm, Taiwan made four of eight three-pointers and narrowed the deficit, trailing China 49-39 at halftime.
China’s aggressiveness widened the lead to 76-53 in the third quarter, but Taiwan hit back with a 20-15 run in the fourth quarter by hitting the basket from the high and low posts.
However, Taiwan failed to further close the gap and China took the win at the final buzzer.
China forward Zhou Peng, who plays for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in the Chinese Basketball Association, led all scorers with 21 points, while his teammate, center Shen Zijie, posted the only double-double of the game, with 18 points and 14 rebounds.
China’s Zhou is 2.06m tall and Shen is 2.11m tall, while Taiwan center Jonah Morrison, at 2.03m tall, is the only Taiwan player over 2m.
After the defeat, Morrison said that Taiwan played much better than in Thursday’s game against China.
“When we first arrived in the Philippines, we didn’t play that well because we were still trying to get used to each other, playing our first game as a team. But now after two, three games, we’re getting more used to each other [and] our chemistry is building up, so I think we’re going to play better in the future,” Morrison said.
Asked about Taiwan’s lack of height and the possibility of naturalizing foreign players, Taiwan assistant coach Cheng Chih-lung said that Taiwan’s existing laws make that “complicated.”
“Taiwan’s basketball association has a number of ideas, but because of the laws, the procedure is a bit complicated,” Cheng said. “We are still working on it.”
Twenty-four teams competed in six groups with the top two in each group automatically qualifying for the Asia Cup.
The teams that have qualified so far are Australia, Bahrain, China, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea and Syria.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
ADVANTAGE: The world No. 4, who has physiotherapist Victoria Kao as his mentor, cheerleader and critic, said he was lucky Taiwan kept COVID-19 at bay for so long It is an unorthodox approach, but Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen is hoping his decision to go without a coach will help him win badminton gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world No. 4 has flourished since parting ways with a full-time coach in 2019, with his physiotherapist Victoria Kao filling the role of mentor, cheerleader and critic. With Kao in his corner, Chou won his first Super 1000 title at the 2019 Indonesia Open, and lifted the Taipei Open trophy for a record third time. Now Chou, who reached the last eight at Rio 2016, has set his sights on winning Taiwan’s first
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group
At least two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a Greenpeace protester crash-landed on the pitch before the Germany-France match at UEFA Euro 2020 when his powered parachute microlight struck spidercam cables atthe Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The pilot flew over the pitch just before kick-off in the Group F clash with “Kick out oil” written on the canopy of his parachute. However, when the pilot hit television cables above the pitch, it knocked his microlight off balance and he landed on the turf after clipping one of the stands, where the casualties happened. The pilot was arrested soon after landing. A Munich