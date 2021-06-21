TENNIS
Hsieh, Mertens crash out
Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday crashed out of the semi-finals of the doubles at the Viking Classic grass-court tournament in Birmingham, England. Hsieh and Mertens won the first set against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Australia’s Ellen Perez, but could not keep up to fall 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 in 1 hour, 26 minutes of play. In singles, Jabeur eliminated home favorite Heather Watson a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Second-seeded Jabeur next faces fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, who overcame Czech qualifier Thereza Martincova in a three-set quarter-final and defeated American CoCo Vandeweghe in the semi-finals.
BASKETBALL
Lakers cut Hsieh: report
The Los Angeles Lakers are not bringing back their head athletic trainer, Taiwan native Nina Hsieh, after an injury-riddled season, and are to revamp their strategies for player health, ESPN reported on Saturday. The team did not renew the contract of Kaohsiung-born Hsieh, who took over as head trainer two summers ago. She had been with the organization for more than 10 years before assuming the top job in August 2019. When the Lakers won the NBA title that season, she became the first female head athletic trainer in professional sports history of a championship-winning team in the US. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed a significant portion of this year’s 72-game season with injuries. James played in just 45 games because of a high right ankle sprain, and Davis’ right calf strain kept him out of half of the regular season.
OLYMPICS
Ugandan tests positive: NHK
One of Uganda’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Japan, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported. Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo, at about 6pm, with one of them testing positive during a screening at the airport, the national broadcaster said. That individual is staying at a government-designated facility, while the others traveled to their host city in Osaka, where they would hold their training camp, NHK said. All of Uganda’s team members had received two shots of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and had tested negative 72 hours before departing for Japan, according to the report.
HOCKEY
Islanders level series
Defenseman Ryan Pulock on Saturday made a desperation save in the dying seconds with the net empty, as the New York Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of their NHL playoff semi-final series. The Lightning almost tied the game at the final buzzer, as Ryan McDonagh fooled everyone on the ice but Pulock. McDonagh sidestepped goalie Semyon Varlamov and delivered a spinning backhand that appeared to be heading into the open cage. Pulock slid on one knee across the middle of the crease and blocked the shot, sparking wild celebrations and allowing New York to level the series against the defending Stanley Cup champions at 2-2 in front of a home crowd of 12,900 at Nassau Coliseum.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
ADVANTAGE: The world No. 4, who has physiotherapist Victoria Kao as his mentor, cheerleader and critic, said he was lucky Taiwan kept COVID-19 at bay for so long It is an unorthodox approach, but Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen is hoping his decision to go without a coach will help him win badminton gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world No. 4 has flourished since parting ways with a full-time coach in 2019, with his physiotherapist Victoria Kao filling the role of mentor, cheerleader and critic. With Kao in his corner, Chou won his first Super 1000 title at the 2019 Indonesia Open, and lifted the Taipei Open trophy for a record third time. Now Chou, who reached the last eight at Rio 2016, has set his sights on winning Taiwan’s first
At least two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a Greenpeace protester crash-landed on the pitch before the Germany-France match at UEFA Euro 2020 when his powered parachute microlight struck spidercam cables atthe Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The pilot flew over the pitch just before kick-off in the Group F clash with “Kick out oil” written on the canopy of his parachute. However, when the pilot hit television cables above the pitch, it knocked his microlight off balance and he landed on the turf after clipping one of the stands, where the casualties happened. The pilot was arrested soon after landing. A Munich
‘SPECIAL CORNER’: The Serb left the court after losing the first two sets to compose himself just as he had done in his wins over Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the “Golden Grand Slam” of all four majors and the Olympic title, saying: “Everything is possible.” The world No. 1 on Sunday captured a second French Open and 19th Grand Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. It allowed him to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history, to claim all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions. Now he has targeted being the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam after Don Budge in 1937, and Rod Laver in 1962 and