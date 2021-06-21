SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Hsieh, Mertens crash out

Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday crashed out of the semi-finals of the doubles at the Viking Classic grass-court tournament in Birmingham, England. Hsieh and Mertens won the first set against Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Australia’s Ellen Perez, but could not keep up to fall 3-6, 7-5, 10-3 in 1 hour, 26 minutes of play. In singles, Jabeur eliminated home favorite Heather Watson a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia. Second-seeded Jabeur next faces fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, who overcame Czech qualifier Thereza Martincova in a three-set quarter-final and defeated American CoCo Vandeweghe in the semi-finals.

BASKETBALL

Lakers cut Hsieh: report

The Los Angeles Lakers are not bringing back their head athletic trainer, Taiwan native Nina Hsieh, after an injury-riddled season, and are to revamp their strategies for player health, ESPN reported on Saturday. The team did not renew the contract of Kaohsiung-born Hsieh, who took over as head trainer two summers ago. She had been with the organization for more than 10 years before assuming the top job in August 2019. When the Lakers won the NBA title that season, she became the first female head athletic trainer in professional sports history of a championship-winning team in the US. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed a significant portion of this year’s 72-game season with injuries. James played in just 45 games because of a high right ankle sprain, and Davis’ right calf strain kept him out of half of the regular season.

OLYMPICS

Ugandan tests positive: NHK

One of Uganda’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic squad on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Japan, the first time an infection has been confirmed in an overseas team, NHK reported. Nine athletes and coaches arrived at Narita International Airport, near Tokyo, at about 6pm, with one of them testing positive during a screening at the airport, the national broadcaster said. That individual is staying at a government-designated facility, while the others traveled to their host city in Osaka, where they would hold their training camp, NHK said. All of Uganda’s team members had received two shots of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and had tested negative 72 hours before departing for Japan, according to the report.

HOCKEY

Islanders level series

Defenseman Ryan Pulock on Saturday made a desperation save in the dying seconds with the net empty, as the New York Islanders held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 of their NHL playoff semi-final series. The Lightning almost tied the game at the final buzzer, as Ryan McDonagh fooled everyone on the ice but Pulock. McDonagh sidestepped goalie Semyon Varlamov and delivered a spinning backhand that appeared to be heading into the open cage. Pulock slid on one knee across the middle of the crease and blocked the shot, sparking wild celebrations and allowing New York to level the series against the defending Stanley Cup champions at 2-2 in front of a home crowd of 12,900 at Nassau Coliseum.