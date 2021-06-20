Pirates snap 10-game skid, hold on to beat Cleveland

AP, PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania





Gregory Polanco on Friday hit a two-run homer in a five-run first inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates nearly squandered a 10-run lead in the late innings before hanging on to beat the Cleveland Indians 11-10, snapping a 10-game losing streak.

Ke’Bryan Hayes had a three-run double that highlighted a five-run outburst in the sixth inning, staking the Pirates to an 11-1 lead.

The Indians rallied by scoring six runs in the seventh inning and three runs in the eighth, cutting the deficit to a run.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco points to the stands after hitting a two-run home run off the Cleveland Indians’ Jean Carlos Mejia during the first inning of their MLB game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Photo: AP

Cesar Hernandez hit a grand slam off Sam Howard in the seventh inning, pulling the Indians within 11-7. A two-run single by Rene Rivera and a throwing error by center fielder Bryan Reynolds an inning late made it a one-run game.

Richard Rodriguez pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a pair of singles, for his eighth save in 10 chances. He struck out rookie slugger Bobby Bradley with runners on second and third to end the game.

“I think I drank like five bottles of water [in the late innings]. I was sweating it out,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “But I always feel comfortable with Richie on the mound in the ninth regardless of a one-run lead, a four-run lead, whatever lead, that he’s going to close it out.”

Jose Ramirez, a three-time Silver Slugger-winning third baseman for the Indians, left the game with a bruised left foot after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning.

The Pirates bullpen nearly blew the double-digit lead after starter Chad Kuhl (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

“It’s nice to have the win attributed to my name, but I just want to have an outing that gives ourselves a chance to win,” Kuhl said. “What it really comes down to is it’s 10 games, so to put an end to [the losing streak] is really a good feeling, even though it wasn’t easy.”

Elsewhere, Shohei Ohtani celebrated his appointment to next month’s All-Star Home Run Derby in fitting style, connecting twice during the Los Angeles Angels’ 11-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

Ohtani clubbed his 20th and 21st homers of the season hours after announcing he would take part in MLB’s annual home-run spectacle on July 12 at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

The first blast from Ohtani was a line drive to right field that was part of the Angels’ three-homer fifth inning. His second went the opposite way to left-center field in the eighth, helping bring the team back to the .500 mark at 35-35.

“The first one was like 15 feet off the ground and the second one was a great spot for him,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “When he’s hitting the ball like that to left-center, you know he’s got his A-hack going on. Wonderful to watch.”

In other games on Friday, it was:

‧ Nationals 1, Mets 0

‧ Orioles 7, Blue Jays 1

‧ Athletics 5, Yankees 3

‧ Braves 9, Cardinals 1

‧ Marlins 10, Cubs 2

‧ Twins 7, Rangers 5

‧ Astros 2, White Sox 1

‧ Royals 5, Red Sox 3

‧ Rockies 6, Brewers 5

‧ Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0

‧ Giants 5, Phillies 3

‧ Mariners 5, Rays 1

‧ Padres 8, Reds 2