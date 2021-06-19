A tearful Neymar on Thursday inspired hosts Brazil to become the first side to qualify for the Copa America knockout stages following a 4-0 win over Peru in Rio de Janeiro.
Goals from Alex Sandro, Neymar, Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison gave the holders a ninth straight win and a perfect six points from two games in Group B as Peru dropped to the bottom of the table.
There was little between the two sides in the first half, but Brazil’s greater quality made the difference after halftime, as talisman Neymar inspired them to an ultimately comfortable victory.
“It’s emotional for me because many things happened in these past two years that were difficult, complicated,” Neymar said as the tears flowed.
Two years ago, he missed Brazil’s Copa triumph on home soil through injury and before that tournament began he was accused of rape, a case that was dismissed over a lack of evidence.
His 68th goal in 107 games for his nation took him to within nine of the record set by Pele.
“It’s an honor for me to be part of Brazil national team history. To be honest, my dream was always to play for the Selecao, to wear this jersey. I never imagined achieving these numbers,” he said.
Earlier in Group B, Venezuela held out under intense pressure in a fractious derby against Colombia to secure their first point at the Copa America after a 0-0 draw in Goiania.
Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez made a string of fine saves, particularly in the closing stages, to keep out Colombia, who saw a late Miguel Borja goal ruled out for offside.
Colombia also finished the game with 10 men after Luis Diaz was sent off deep into stoppage-time.
Colombia finished the game with 23 shots to two — none on target — from Venezuela, but the Red Wine held out for a much needed point.
Venezuela were still severely depleted from a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp that deprived the team of eight players in their 3-0 defeat to hosts Brazil on Sunday.
