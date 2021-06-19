Taiwanese second seeds Chan Hao-ching and Latisha Chan on Thursday crashed out of the quarter-finals of the doubles at the Viking Classic grass-court tournament in Birmingham, England.
The Taiwanese sisters won the first set against Marie Bouzkova and Lucie Hradecka, but the Czech duo rallied for a 3-6, 7-5, 10-5 victory in 1 hour, 39 minutes.
Top seeds Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan and Elise Mertens of Belgium were due to take on Naiktha Bains of Britain and Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in their quarter-final yesterday, but heavy rain delayed the start of play at Edgbaston Priory Club.
Photo: Reuters
In the singles on Thursday, second seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rallied past 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7/3).
Jabeur, who defeated 19-year-old Catherine McNally of the US in straight sets in the first round, had a more difficult time with the Canadian teenager. Fernandez saved three break points in the decisive third set, but also sent down two of her six double faults.
In other round-of-16 matches, Martincova fought back from a set down to defeat fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-2.
Martincova hit seven aces and saved nine of 13 break points. Ostapenko struggled through nine double faults in the 2 hour, 21 minute match.
Anastasia Potapova of Russia beat Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3, while Daria Kasatkina of Russia beat 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 7-5.
In related news, Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka, with 24 Grand Slam titles between them, both withdrew from Wimbledon on Thursday, with the Spanish star also pulling out of the Tokyo Olympic Games in a bid “to prolong my career.”
Nadal’s snub of next month’s Olympics was later followed by world No. 5 Dominic Thiem also withdrawing from Tokyo.
However, Osaka said that she still intended to take part in her home Games.
Nadal revealed his decision on Twitter.
“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” he wrote. “It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss[ing] it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”
“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,” he added.
Japanese star Osaka also pulled the plug on the All England Club, just two weeks after withdrawing from the French Open citing her struggle with depression and anxiety.
“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,” Osaka’s agent Stuart Duguid said in an e-mail. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
US Open champion Thiem said that he wanted to concentrate on Wimbledon and then on defending his only Grand Slam title in New York later this summer.
“After talking with my team and analysing the situation I have taken the very difficult decision to withdraw from competing in the Tokyo Olympics,” the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter.
