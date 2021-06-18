TAEKWONDO
Taiwan bags four medals
Taiwanese on Wednesday won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Beirut. In the men’s under-68kg event, Huang Yu-jen, the bronze medalists at the 2018 Asian Championships, snatched Taiwan’s first gold of the tournament. Su Po-ya won silver in the women’s under-53kg event, Chen Yu-chuang bagged bronze in the women’s under-57kg event and Ma Ting-hsia took bronze in the women’s under-73kg event. The 24th edition of the tournament was scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began on Wednesday and ends today. Before the tournament began, Taiwanese had already secured four berths at the Tokyo Olympics.
BASKETBALL
Clippers take series lead
Paul George on Wednesday had 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-final series. George became the first player in franchise history to post at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. “It was no secret. I knew I had to be big tonight and gotta be big going forward,” George said. Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers. Los Angeles won their third straight game to push the top-seeded Jazz to the brink of elimination. In Philadelphia, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference finals. Young was fouled on a three-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to cap a 26-point comeback and send Atlanta on their way to a 109-106 victory in Game 5. Young scored 39 points and added to a post-season where he has become a breakout star. Joel Embiid scored 17 points in the first quarter and had the Sixers on their way toward a romp with a 26-point lead in the first half. They still led 87-69 at the end of the third before they collapsed. Embiid finished with 39 points, and Seth Curry had 36.
ICE HOCKEY
Canadiens level series
The Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday bounced back from defeat in Game 1 to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 and level their Stanley Cup best-of-seven semi-final series. Joel Armia, Tyler Toffoli and Paul Byron got the goals for the Canadiens, with Carey Price frustrating the Golden Knights with 29 saves. Alex Pietrangelo bagged both goals for the Golden Knights. The Canadiens took control of the contest in the first period, with Armia opening the scoring after a deflected shot from Joel Edmundson. Toffoli then doubled the Montreal lead in the 17th minute of the first period before Byron put the visitors 3-0 ahead in the second period. Pietrangelo pulled one back for the Canadians 18 minutes, 46 seconds onto the second period before setting up a nervous finale with his second late in the third period. “We showed some good composure,” Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said. “At one point we felt the pressure, they were trying to come back. Overall, we showed pretty good composure. I think we can still do a better job.”
OPPORTUNITY: After winning a Symetra Tour title last month, Lee was in position to become the first to follow a Symetra victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start Taiwan’s Min Lee on Saturday capped a stellar outing by rolling in a 15-foot putt for a birdie on 18 to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Lee birdied three of her final four holes, including the par-five 18th, for a four-under-par 68 and a total of nine-under 207. “I just tried to play my game and tried to be smart on the golf course, because the golf course is very hard,” Lee said. “There are some pin placement that you want to be on the fat side of the green if you miss
ADVANTAGE: The world No. 4, who has physiotherapist Victoria Kao as his mentor, cheerleader and critic, said he was lucky Taiwan kept COVID-19 at bay for so long It is an unorthodox approach, but Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen is hoping his decision to go without a coach will help him win badminton gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world No. 4 has flourished since parting ways with a full-time coach in 2019, with his physiotherapist Victoria Kao filling the role of mentor, cheerleader and critic. With Kao in his corner, Chou won his first Super 1000 title at the 2019 Indonesia Open, and lifted the Taipei Open trophy for a record third time. Now Chou, who reached the last eight at Rio 2016, has set his sights on winning Taiwan’s first
There is a new interpretation of the handball law in soccer and the first game at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday set the tone that there should be fewer cheap penalties given. Twice during the first half in Rome, Italy’s players pleaded with UEFA’s hand-picked referee for the prestige game, Danny Makkelie, to award a penalty when the ball struck a Turkey defender on the arm. Fans in domestic leagues have become used to seeing such handballs rewarded with penalties in the era of review by video assistant referees (VARs), but Makkelie waved away both appeals and Italy’s win meant his
Rafael Nadal shrugged off his epic loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Friday, insisting that “life goes on” as the 13-time champion suffered just his third defeat in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. In their 58th career clash, world No. 1 Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in their semi-final and remained on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams twice. Nadal, the defending champion and chasing a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, refused to dwell on the consequences of his 4