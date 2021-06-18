SPORTS BRIEFS

TAEKWONDO

Taiwan bags four medals

Taiwanese on Wednesday won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the opening day of the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Beirut. In the men’s under-68kg event, Huang Yu-jen, the bronze medalists at the 2018 Asian Championships, snatched Taiwan’s first gold of the tournament. Su Po-ya won silver in the women’s under-53kg event, Chen Yu-chuang bagged bronze in the women’s under-57kg event and Ma Ting-hsia took bronze in the women’s under-73kg event. The 24th edition of the tournament was scheduled for last year, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It began on Wednesday and ends today. Before the tournament began, Taiwanese had already secured four berths at the Tokyo Olympics.

BASKETBALL

Clippers take series lead

Paul George on Wednesday had 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semi-final series. George became the first player in franchise history to post at least 35 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a playoff game. “It was no secret. I knew I had to be big tonight and gotta be big going forward,” George said. Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers. Los Angeles won their third straight game to push the top-seeded Jazz to the brink of elimination. In Philadelphia, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off a playoff comeback for the ages against the Philadelphia 76ers to move within a victory of the Eastern Conference finals. Young was fouled on a three-pointer and hit all three free throws with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to cap a 26-point comeback and send Atlanta on their way to a 109-106 victory in Game 5. Young scored 39 points and added to a post-season where he has become a breakout star. Joel Embiid scored 17 points in the first quarter and had the Sixers on their way toward a romp with a 26-point lead in the first half. They still led 87-69 at the end of the third before they collapsed. Embiid finished with 39 points, and Seth Curry had 36.

ICE HOCKEY

Canadiens level series

The Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday bounced back from defeat in Game 1 to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 and level their Stanley Cup best-of-seven semi-final series. Joel Armia, Tyler Toffoli and Paul Byron got the goals for the Canadiens, with Carey Price frustrating the Golden Knights with 29 saves. Alex Pietrangelo bagged both goals for the Golden Knights. The Canadiens took control of the contest in the first period, with Armia opening the scoring after a deflected shot from Joel Edmundson. Toffoli then doubled the Montreal lead in the 17th minute of the first period before Byron put the visitors 3-0 ahead in the second period. Pietrangelo pulled one back for the Canadians 18 minutes, 46 seconds onto the second period before setting up a nervous finale with his second late in the third period. “We showed some good composure,” Montreal coach Dominique Ducharme said. “At one point we felt the pressure, they were trying to come back. Overall, we showed pretty good composure. I think we can still do a better job.”