A goalkeeper from the Myanmar national team who raised an anti-coup salute during a match outside Tokyo has refused to fly home and is to seek asylum in Japan, his lawyer told reporters yesterday.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup in February ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, sparking huge protests and clashes between the military and ethnic rebel armies in border regions.
Last month, reserve goalkeeper Pyae Lyan Aung raised the three-finger salute as the Burmese national anthem played before a World Cup qualifier against Japan.
Photo: AP
On Wednesday, he told a Japanese immigration officer at Kansai International Airport in Osaka that he would not board a plane back to Myanmar, his lawyer, Shogo Watanabe, told reporters, confirming earlier local reports.
“After confirming his wishes, we will proceed with procedures to seek refugee status either in Osaka or in Tokyo,” Watanabe said.
“It’s obvious [that he is a political refugee] after he made the three-finger salute... I hope his refugee status will be recognized as soon as possible,” Watanabe said, adding that the process could take months.
Japan Broadcasting Corp showed footage of Pyae Lyan Aung speaking through a translator in Osaka on Wednesday.
“If I return to Myanmar, my life would be in danger. I decided to stay in Japan,” he said. “The Japanese government and people must know Myanmar’s situation. I call for your cooperation.”
The three-finger salute has frequently been used as a show of resistance by protesters during demonstrations that have been brutally repressed, with more than 800 people killed and thousands wounded, rights groups have said.
Pyae Lyan Aung, whose teammates are believed to have returned home on Wednesday, said he would not go back until Aung San Suu Kyi returns to power.
He said that he had worries about the consequences of his decision, adding: “If any danger happens to my teammates or family members, I would return to Myanmar to be arrested.”
The Immigration Services Agency of Japan could not immediately be reached for comment.
Japan accepts just a handful of asylum applications each year, but in May the Japanese Ministry of Justice said that residents of Myanmar already in the country would be able to extend their stays as an emergency measure, given the coup and resulting violence.
OPPORTUNITY: After winning a Symetra Tour title last month, Lee was in position to become the first to follow a Symetra victory with an LPGA Tour win in her next start Taiwan’s Min Lee on Saturday capped a stellar outing by rolling in a 15-foot putt for a birdie on 18 to grab a two-shot lead heading into the final round of the LPGA Mediheal Championship. Lee birdied three of her final four holes, including the par-five 18th, for a four-under-par 68 and a total of nine-under 207. “I just tried to play my game and tried to be smart on the golf course, because the golf course is very hard,” Lee said. “There are some pin placement that you want to be on the fat side of the green if you miss
ADVANTAGE: The world No. 4, who has physiotherapist Victoria Kao as his mentor, cheerleader and critic, said he was lucky Taiwan kept COVID-19 at bay for so long It is an unorthodox approach, but Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen is hoping his decision to go without a coach will help him win badminton gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world No. 4 has flourished since parting ways with a full-time coach in 2019, with his physiotherapist Victoria Kao filling the role of mentor, cheerleader and critic. With Kao in his corner, Chou won his first Super 1000 title at the 2019 Indonesia Open, and lifted the Taipei Open trophy for a record third time. Now Chou, who reached the last eight at Rio 2016, has set his sights on winning Taiwan’s first
There is a new interpretation of the handball law in soccer and the first game at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday set the tone that there should be fewer cheap penalties given. Twice during the first half in Rome, Italy’s players pleaded with UEFA’s hand-picked referee for the prestige game, Danny Makkelie, to award a penalty when the ball struck a Turkey defender on the arm. Fans in domestic leagues have become used to seeing such handballs rewarded with penalties in the era of review by video assistant referees (VARs), but Makkelie waved away both appeals and Italy’s win meant his
Rafael Nadal shrugged off his epic loss to Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Friday, insisting that “life goes on” as the 13-time champion suffered just his third defeat in 108 matches in Paris over 16 years. In their 58th career clash, world No. 1 Djokovic triumphed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in their semi-final and remained on course to capture a 19th major and become the first man in more than 50 years to win all four Slams twice. Nadal, the defending champion and chasing a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, refused to dwell on the consequences of his 4