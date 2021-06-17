Greenpeace apologizes after protest hurts spectators

AFP, MUNICH, Germany





At least two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a Greenpeace protester crash-landed on the pitch before the Germany-France match at UEFA Euro 2020 when his powered parachute microlight struck spidercam cables atthe Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

The pilot flew over the pitch just before kick-off in the Group F clash with “Kick out oil” written on the canopy of his parachute.

However, when the pilot hit television cables above the pitch, it knocked his microlight off balance and he landed on the turf after clipping one of the stands, where the casualties happened.

A paraglider struggles to control his craft after striking a cable ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

The pilot was arrested soon after landing.

A Munich police spokesman told reporters that at least two people sustained head injuries and “both had to be taken to hospital, we don’t know yet how serious the injuries are.”

The police spokesman said that the pilot appeared to have escaped injury, but “we are considering various criminal charges.”

“Munich police has zero understanding for political actions that put lives at risk,” he said.

UEFA also slammed the botched stunt.

“This inconsiderate act — which could have had very serious consequences for a huge number of people attending — caused injuries to several people attending the game who are now in hospital and law authorities will take the necessary action,” it said in a statement.

The stunt was a protest against German automaker Volkswagen, one of the sponsors of the tournament, Greenpeace wrote on Twitter.

Greenpeace said they regretted any harm caused.

“This protest was never intended to disrupt the game or hurt people,” it wrote on Greenpeace’s official German Twitter account. “We hope that everyone is OK and that no one was seriously injured.”

“Greenpeace actions are always peaceful and non-violent. Unfortunately, not everything went according to plan,” it wrote.