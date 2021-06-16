Young shines as Hawks rally past Sixers

AFP, LOS ANGELES





Trae Young on Monday poured in 25 points and added 18 assists as the Atlanta Hawks rallied to beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their second-round Eastern Conference playoff series.

Young shot eight of 26 from the floor and drained three threes, but he had plenty of help from his supporting cast as all five Hawks starters finished in double figures to level the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

His 18 assists equaled a career high, but he also busted out from under the watchful eye of Philadelphia’s defensive specialist Ben Simmons, who was given the task of guarding him. The fifth-seeded Hawks overcame an 18-point first-half deficit then traded leads with the Sixers down the stretch, but managed to hold on for the victory.

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, left, takes a shot in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“This team never gives up, no matter what the score is,” Young said. “I love the way we fight and I’m proud of our team tonight.”

Game 5 is tonight.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 22 points, John Collins finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Clint Capela had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Atlanta.

Tobias Harris had 20 points, and Joel Embiid recorded 17 points and 21 rebounds for the top-seeded 76ers, who were outscored 54-38 in the second half. Simmons delivered 11 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.

Embiid, who averaged 35.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists over the first three games of this series, is playing with a tear in his right lateral meniscus.

Young and Bogdanovic combined for seven threes as the Hawks improved their scoring from beyond the arc. Atlanta committed just four turnovers, compared with 12 for the 76ers.

Elsewhere, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 62 points as the Los Angles Clippers breezed to a 118-104 win over the top-seeded Utah Jazz in Game 4 of their Western Conference series.

They each scored 31 points, and George added nine rebounds as the Clippers leveled the best-of-seven series at 2-2.