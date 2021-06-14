SPORTS BRIEFS

SWIMMING

Teen breaks world record

Teenager Kaylee McKeown yesterday smashed the women’s 100m backstroke world record, touching in 57.45 seconds at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide. She dedicated it to her father, who died last year. The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year, swam a sensational race to sweep past American rival Regan Smith’s all-time mark of 57.57, set at the 2019 world championships. Veteran Emily Seebohm hit the wall second with 58.59 to also book her place in Tokyo in what will be her fourth Olympics. “I just can’t believe it. I just wanted to come in tonight and blow out the cobwebs,” McKeown said. “It’s been a huge year for me and my family. It’s been 10 months since my dad passed today. So with that behind me and doing that I think he would be very proud.”

BASKETBALL

Clippers stay alive in series

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Saturday combined for 65 points as the Los Angeles Clippers showed they still have some fight left, beating the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series. Leonard finished with 34 points and 12 assists and George had 31 for the Clippers, who had little room for error heading into the game in Los Angeles. “I need my two best players to be able to do that,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. “They set the table for everyone else.” The Clippers put themselves in deep peril by losing the first two games of the Western Conference second-round series, and they are not out of trouble yet, as the Jazz are the top-seeded team after finishing the regular season with 52 wins.

BASEBALL

MLB starts ball crackdown

The MLB is about to order umpires to enforce its rules against doctoring baseballs, according to a report from ESPN, with a memo about to be distributed to coaches and players of all teams to detail how the crackdown would be implemented. The MLB’s plan would call for umpires to begin enforcing rules in the neighborhood of a week after teams are given the memo. Substances like pine tar, pastes and glues can affect a pitcher’s grip and, in turn, the spin rate of a ball, making for harder biting breaking pitches and increased movement on fastballs. An initial report on the matter was released in March, detailing some of the same specifics on foreign substances and rising spin rates. Per the latest report, the delay is to give pitchers an opportunity to correct their actions and avoid potential punishments that could include suspensions.

BASKETBALL

NBA disciplines guard

The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night. NBA officials said the security guard would not be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He would not be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn. A person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guard before being hired by the Nets.