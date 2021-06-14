SWIMMING
Teen breaks world record
Teenager Kaylee McKeown yesterday smashed the women’s 100m backstroke world record, touching in 57.45 seconds at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide. She dedicated it to her father, who died last year. The 19-year-old, who has been in blistering form this year, swam a sensational race to sweep past American rival Regan Smith’s all-time mark of 57.57, set at the 2019 world championships. Veteran Emily Seebohm hit the wall second with 58.59 to also book her place in Tokyo in what will be her fourth Olympics. “I just can’t believe it. I just wanted to come in tonight and blow out the cobwebs,” McKeown said. “It’s been a huge year for me and my family. It’s been 10 months since my dad passed today. So with that behind me and doing that I think he would be very proud.”
BASKETBALL
Clippers stay alive in series
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on Saturday combined for 65 points as the Los Angeles Clippers showed they still have some fight left, beating the Utah Jazz 132-106 in Game 3 of their NBA playoff series. Leonard finished with 34 points and 12 assists and George had 31 for the Clippers, who had little room for error heading into the game in Los Angeles. “I need my two best players to be able to do that,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. “They set the table for everyone else.” The Clippers put themselves in deep peril by losing the first two games of the Western Conference second-round series, and they are not out of trouble yet, as the Jazz are the top-seeded team after finishing the regular season with 52 wins.
BASEBALL
MLB starts ball crackdown
The MLB is about to order umpires to enforce its rules against doctoring baseballs, according to a report from ESPN, with a memo about to be distributed to coaches and players of all teams to detail how the crackdown would be implemented. The MLB’s plan would call for umpires to begin enforcing rules in the neighborhood of a week after teams are given the memo. Substances like pine tar, pastes and glues can affect a pitcher’s grip and, in turn, the spin rate of a ball, making for harder biting breaking pitches and increased movement on fastballs. An initial report on the matter was released in March, detailing some of the same specifics on foreign substances and rising spin rates. Per the latest report, the delay is to give pitchers an opportunity to correct their actions and avoid potential punishments that could include suspensions.
BASKETBALL
NBA disciplines guard
The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday night. NBA officials said the security guard would not be assigned to any of the remaining games in Milwaukee during the second-round playoff series between the Bucks and Nets. He would not be assigned to the court area for the second-round games in Brooklyn. A person with knowledge of the situation identified him as Antjuan Lambert. Another person with knowledge of the situation said the security guard was Durant’s personal security guard before being hired by the Nets.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced