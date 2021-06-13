BASKETBALL
Lin to rejoin Ducks
Jeremy Lin is to rejoin the Chinese Basketball Association’s (CBA) Beijing Ducks after a failed attempt to make an NBA comeback, the 32-year-old said yesterday. Lin became the first Asian-American to win an NBA championship while playing with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and signed for Beijing as an unrestricted free agent that year. He made a tearful departure from China after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the CBA suspended for almost five months, but now says he will return. “Beijing Ducks, excited to be back this upcoming season!” Lin wrote on Instagram. Lin has said he still harbored “NBA dreams” and played earlier this year for a Golden State Warriors development team, but emerged at the end of the season without a contract. “I gave my ALL and hold my head high,” Lin wrote last month after he failed to meet the NBA callup deadline.
SOCCER
Australia advance with win
Australia became the fourth team in FIFA’s Asia region to advance to the third stage of World Cup qualifying after beating Nepal 3-0 on Friday. Goals from Mathew Leckie, Fran Karacic and Martin Boyle in Kuwait City earned Australia Group B honors and a seventh win out of seven matches. They joined Japan, South Korea and Syria in the next round, scheduled to start in September. “We came here to do a job and haven’t finished yet,” Australia coach Graham Arnold said. “We’ve played seven games, [secured] 21 points and we’re striving to finish this off with eight wins.” China kept alive their hopes of adding to their sole World Cup appearance in 2002 by beating the Maldives 5-0 in Sharjah, Iran thrashed Cambodia 10-0, Iraq defeated Hong Kong 1-0, Vietnam beat Malaysia 2-1, the United Arab Emirates downed Indonesia 5-0, Saudi Arabia defeated Singapore 3-0 and Uzbekistan beat Yemen 1-0.
GOLF
Hedwall takes solo lead
Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall on Friday made history by becoming the first woman to hold the solo lead after a round of a European Tour event at the Scandinavian Mixed tournament. Austrian Christine Wolf had sat in a tie for the lead after the opening round, but Hedwall went one better on day 2. The 32-year-old made two eagles in a spectacular eight-under-par 64 in the second round in Gothenburg. Hedwall led by one shot on 13-under overall, ahead of Dutchman Joost Luiten.
CRICKET
Shakib smashes stumps
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has apologized after kicking over the stumps in a wild reaction to an umpire’s decision on Friday. In a Dhaka Premier League match, Mohammedan Sporting Club captain Shakib was bowling against Abahani Limited captain Mushfiqur Rahim, a fellow Bangladesh international. When Shakib’s appeal for LBW was denied by the umpire, he kicked at the stumps, uprooted them and threw them. He left the field because of a rain delay, but his side eventually won. “I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home,” he wrote on Facebook after the match. “An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way, but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately.” Kazi Inam, the chairman of the body which runs the league, said that any disciplinary action would depend on the report of the umpires and match referee.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced