New Zealand’s Devon Conway was in reflective mood, saying “such is life” after just missing out on his second century in as many Tests against England at Edgbaston on Friday.
The 29-year-old opener had launched his Test career with a stunning 200 on debut in the first of this two-match series at Lord’s last week and it seemed he was heading for three figures again when, on 80, a flamboyant flick off his pads against Stuart Broad flew straight to Zak Crawley at deep square-leg.
“It was a little bit disappointing getting out on 80. When you get to those positions, you’d really like to cash in as much as you can, but such is life,” Conway told reporters after stumps.
Photo: Reuters
“It’s a tough challenge facing two guys [Broad and James Anderson] that have been really successful over a number of years, but it’s not really about facing the bowler, it’s about facing the ball that’s presented in front of you and sticking within your game plan,” Conway said.
Conway had company in getting out in the 80s. Will Young (82) and Ross Taylor (80) also fell within sight of their own tons.
At press time last night, New Zealand had moved onto 330-5, a first-inning lead of 27, with Tom Blundell (25 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (6 not out) at the crease.
Photo: AFP
Additional reporting by staff writer
S AFRICA-WINDIES
AFP, GROS-ISLET, Saint Lucia
South Africa’s relentless pace attack left the West Indies facing the prospect of an innings defeat inside three days as they limped to 82-4, still needing 143 runs to make the tourists bat again, at stumps on the second day of the first Test in St Lucia on Friday.
The West Indies were routed for 97 after choosing to bat first on day one.
Quinton de Kock then flailed a flagging West Indies bowling attack on the way to an unbeaten 141 to lift South Africa to a first-innings total of 322 and a commanding lead of 225 runs.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced