New Zealand’s Devon Conway was in reflective mood, saying “such is life” after just missing out on his second century in as many Tests against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

The 29-year-old opener had launched his Test career with a stunning 200 on debut in the first of this two-match series at Lord’s last week and it seemed he was heading for three figures again when, on 80, a flamboyant flick off his pads against Stuart Broad flew straight to Zak Crawley at deep square-leg.

“It was a little bit disappointing getting out on 80. When you get to those positions, you’d really like to cash in as much as you can, but such is life,” Conway told reporters after stumps.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor plays a shot on day 3 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“It’s a tough challenge facing two guys [Broad and James Anderson] that have been really successful over a number of years, but it’s not really about facing the bowler, it’s about facing the ball that’s presented in front of you and sticking within your game plan,” Conway said.

Conway had company in getting out in the 80s. Will Young (82) and Ross Taylor (80) also fell within sight of their own tons.

At press time last night, New Zealand had moved onto 330-5, a first-inning lead of 27, with Tom Blundell (25 not out) and Daryl Mitchell (6 not out) at the crease.

South Africa batsman Quinton de Kock celebrates his century on day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia, on Friday. Photo: AFP

South Africa’s relentless pace attack left the West Indies facing the prospect of an innings defeat inside three days as they limped to 82-4, still needing 143 runs to make the tourists bat again, at stumps on the second day of the first Test in St Lucia on Friday.

The West Indies were routed for 97 after choosing to bat first on day one.

Quinton de Kock then flailed a flagging West Indies bowling attack on the way to an unbeaten 141 to lift South Africa to a first-innings total of 322 and a commanding lead of 225 runs.