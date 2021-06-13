Blues, Highlanders in final as Crusaders fail to score enough

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





The Auckland Blues are to play the Otago Highlanders in the final of Super Rugby Trans Tasman next weekend after the Canterbury Crusaders fell short of a finals place in the tournament’s final round.

The Blues, who led the competition for most of the five-round season, yesterday beat the Western Force 31-21 to clinch their finals place, while the Highlanders unexpectedly claimed a place a day earlier with a bonus-point win over the ACT Brumbies.

The Highlanders’ win meant the Crusaders had to win their final regular-season match against the Melbourne Rebels yesterday with a bonus point and a margin of at least 33 points to join the Blues in the final.

While they won 52-26 and by eight tries to four, they were seven points short of the margin.

In the late dead-rubber fixture at Brookvale Oval in Australia, the Waikato Chiefs closed out the regular season with a crushing 40-7 victory over the NSW Waratahs.

Sean Wainui starred with a Super Rugby-record five tries for the visitors.

The result in the final regular-season match meant that only two of the 25 games played over the five rounds went in favor of Australian sides.

Additional reporting by staff writer