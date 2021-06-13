The Auckland Blues are to play the Otago Highlanders in the final of Super Rugby Trans Tasman next weekend after the Canterbury Crusaders fell short of a finals place in the tournament’s final round.
The Blues, who led the competition for most of the five-round season, yesterday beat the Western Force 31-21 to clinch their finals place, while the Highlanders unexpectedly claimed a place a day earlier with a bonus-point win over the ACT Brumbies.
The Highlanders’ win meant the Crusaders had to win their final regular-season match against the Melbourne Rebels yesterday with a bonus point and a margin of at least 33 points to join the Blues in the final.
While they won 52-26 and by eight tries to four, they were seven points short of the margin.
In the late dead-rubber fixture at Brookvale Oval in Australia, the Waikato Chiefs closed out the regular season with a crushing 40-7 victory over the NSW Waratahs.
Sean Wainui starred with a Super Rugby-record five tries for the visitors.
The result in the final regular-season match meant that only two of the 25 games played over the five rounds went in favor of Australian sides.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced