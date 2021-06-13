There is an indicator of why England have never won a Euro tournament: In nine attempts, they have never won an opening match at the tournament.
Not even when their first match was at Wembley in 1996.
A quarter-century on, England are to open another continental campaign at their national stadium against the team who prevented Gareth Southgate’s side from reaching the World Cup final three years ago.
Croatia at Euro 2020 today face a team refreshed since losing 2-1 and denied a shot at adding to their only major title at the 1966 World Cup.
“Historically, some of those opening matches England have flown out of the blocks, we haven’t kept the ball as well and we have suffered later in stages of games,” said Southgate, who was in Euro 1996 side who were held 1-1 by Switzerland in England’s opener. “How do we pose Croatia as many problems as we can?”
Led by 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, only nine members of that squad made the cut for the expanded 26-man group for a cross-continental European tournament that might see England play six games at Wembley — if they reach the final.
“We are going to have some young players on the pitch, there is no doubt about that,” Southgate said. “So how do we balance that with players that have had big match experience and are good talkers?”
Such are the quandaries facing Southgate five years into a job he assumed in the wake of England’s embarrassing last-16 loss to Iceland at Euro 2016.
Unlike England, Croatia have won opening matches at the tournament four times.
