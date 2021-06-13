There is a new interpretation of the handball law in soccer and the first game at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday set the tone that there should be fewer cheap penalties given.
Twice during the first half in Rome, Italy’s players pleaded with UEFA’s hand-picked referee for the prestige game, Danny Makkelie, to award a penalty when the ball struck a Turkey defender on the arm.
Fans in domestic leagues have become used to seeing such handballs rewarded with penalties in the era of review by video assistant referees (VARs), but Makkelie waved away both appeals and Italy’s win meant his decisions were not a key post-match talking point.
Still, UEFA opting to fast-track the clarification change in soccer’s law that otherwise takes effect on July 1 already made an impact.
One key phrase stood out in the clarifications approved in March by the International Football Association Board, soccer’s law-making panel, and briefed to all Euro 2020 players and coaches in the past month.
The panel stated that “not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offense.”
In a pre-tournament briefing, UEFA director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said the handball law was applied too strictly in some European countries.
“The way the law is rewritten is more according to the spirit of football and to give to the players the freedom to play football,” Rosetti said on June 4.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Football Association said that it had agreed on a compromise with UEFA over its team’s kits that feature patriotic slogans and sparked Russia’s ire, but the governing body for European soccer said that nothing had changed in practice.
“We’ve managed to reach a victorious compromise with UEFA!” association president Andriy Pavelko wrote on Facebook, describing the negotiations as “extremely tough.”
Kiev angered Moscow after the association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that showed the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Russia criticized a slogan written on the inside of the shirts — “Glory to the Heroes.”
A UEFA spokesperson told reporters that Ukraine had agreed to cover up the slogan with a smaller map of the country.
UEFA initially approved the design, but after Russia formally complained, it ordered the removal of the slogan.
On Friday, Pavelko said that instead of removing the slogan altogether, Ukraine would add another element to the inside of the jersey.
The words “Glory to the Heroes” would be part of a new emblem featured on the shirt, he said.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced