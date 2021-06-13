Updated handball guidance made clear in opener

AP and AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





There is a new interpretation of the handball law in soccer and the first game at the UEFA Euro 2020 on Friday set the tone that there should be fewer cheap penalties given.

Twice during the first half in Rome, Italy’s players pleaded with UEFA’s hand-picked referee for the prestige game, Danny Makkelie, to award a penalty when the ball struck a Turkey defender on the arm.

Fans in domestic leagues have become used to seeing such handballs rewarded with penalties in the era of review by video assistant referees (VARs), but Makkelie waved away both appeals and Italy’s win meant his decisions were not a key post-match talking point.

People react at an official fan zone at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome on Friday after watching a broadcast of Italy defeating Turkey in Group A of the UEFA Euro 2020. Photo: AFP

Still, UEFA opting to fast-track the clarification change in soccer’s law that otherwise takes effect on July 1 already made an impact.

One key phrase stood out in the clarifications approved in March by the International Football Association Board, soccer’s law-making panel, and briefed to all Euro 2020 players and coaches in the past month.

The panel stated that “not every touch of a player’s hand/arm with the ball is an offense.”

In a pre-tournament briefing, UEFA director of refereeing Roberto Rosetti said the handball law was applied too strictly in some European countries.

“The way the law is rewritten is more according to the spirit of football and to give to the players the freedom to play football,” Rosetti said on June 4.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Football Association said that it had agreed on a compromise with UEFA over its team’s kits that feature patriotic slogans and sparked Russia’s ire, but the governing body for European soccer said that nothing had changed in practice.

“We’ve managed to reach a victorious compromise with UEFA!” association president Andriy Pavelko wrote on Facebook, describing the negotiations as “extremely tough.”

Kiev angered Moscow after the association unveiled Euro 2020 kits that showed the outline of Ukraine including Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Russia criticized a slogan written on the inside of the shirts — “Glory to the Heroes.”

A UEFA spokesperson told reporters that Ukraine had agreed to cover up the slogan with a smaller map of the country.

UEFA initially approved the design, but after Russia formally complained, it ordered the removal of the slogan.

On Friday, Pavelko said that instead of removing the slogan altogether, Ukraine would add another element to the inside of the jersey.

The words “Glory to the Heroes” would be part of a new emblem featured on the shirt, he said.