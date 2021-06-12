The Otago Highlanders and Wellington Hurricanes yesterday both powered to victory to keep alive their hopes of making the Super Rugby Trans Tasman final, with their fate now resting on what happens on the final day of action.
The Hurricanes did everything asked for in a 43-14 bonus-point hammering of the Queensland Reds at home, while the Highlanders put the ACT Brumbies to the sword 33-12 in freezing Canberra, also banking maximum points.
It left the Highlanders top of the table on 23 points, two clear of the Hurricanes.
Whether they make the final next weekend depends on what happens today when the Auckland Blues (19 points) face the Western Force and the Canterbury Crusaders (18 points) take on the Melbourne Rebels.
Both New Zealand sides are unbeaten and their opponents have yet to win.
“I’m over the moon, it’s unbelievable. We’ve given ourselves our best shot to make the final,” Highlanders joint captain Aaron Smith said after the five-tries-to-two win.
“Six weeks ago we committed to wanting to try and make the final, have back-to-back wins, improve the team and build some consistency, so I’m absolutely pumped,” he said.
The Brumbies started well with outside center Len Ikitau diving over in the corner on 15 minutes, but the lead did not last after Allan Alaalatoa gave away a penalty and Ash Dixon flopped over from a rolling maul off the ensuing line-out.
The Highlanders struck again after an injection of pace from Jona Nareki, who offloaded to Smith for the score.
The Brumbies closed the gap to 14-12 at halftime when hooker Lachlan Lonergan dotted down from a line-out set-piece, but Smith bagged his second six minutes after the restart and Billy Harmon added a fourth try.
Patelesio Tomkinson then grabbed what could have been a crucial fifth for the bonus point as the Highlanders desperately hung on at the end.
In Wellington, the Hurricanes bagged six tries to two against the Reds, finishing strongly after a narrow 10-7 halftime lead.
“We’ve done what we can and now we’ve just got to wait,” Hurricanes captain Ardie Savea said.
“We wanted to come out here and put on a performance we could be proud of, and we did that,” he said.
