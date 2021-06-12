Stuart Broad yesterday removed stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham before the tourists kept the hosts at bay in the second and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.
New Zealand were 43-1 in reply to England’s first-innings 303, a deficit of 260 runs, at lunch on the second day.
Devon Conway, fresh from his stunning 200 on his Test debut in last week’s series opener at Lord’s in London, was 27 not out and Will Young — one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side — unbeaten on 6.
Photo: Reuters
James Anderson, rather than captain Joe Root, led the hosts onto the field in honor of his record 162nd Test appearance, but it was longtime new-ball partner Broad who made the breakthrough when opening batsman Latham, leading New Zealand in place of the injured Kane Williamson, was trapped leg before wicket for 6 to leave the Black Caps 15-1.
Broad thought he had Conway, then on 22, out as well when the left-hander edged low toward Zak Crawley in the slips, but with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough having made a soft signal of “not out” as he requested a review, replay official Michael Gough felt there was insufficient evidence for him to overturn that call — to Broad’s disgust.
Earlier, Mark Wood’s entertaining 41 helped England pass 300 as Dan Lawrence, 67 not out overnight, finished unbeaten on 81.
The recalled Trent Boult led New Zealand’s attack with 4-85 from 29 overs.
Wood cover-drove left-arm quick Boult for four in yesterday’s opening over.
It was the first of six boundaries Wood hit, but a stand of 66 ended when he played on to a pitched-up delivery from Henry, who marked his Test return with 3-78.
England’s 288-8 became 289-9 when Broad fell for a duck, caught behind off Boult.
Boult ended the innings when he had Anderson trapped leg before wicket on review.
Earlier in Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia, Lungi Ngidi mowed through the lower half of the West Indies batting order on the way to a five-wicket haul, as South Africa routed the home side for 97 on the opening day of the first Test.
The Proteas reached the close of play at 128-4, a lead of 31 runs.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2
Australia’s three Olympic women marathoners boast a combined age of 118, and the eldest of the group Sinead Diver is adamant that being 44 is not a hindrance. A mother of two, Diver would be making her Olympic debut while fellow mom, Lisa Weightman at 42 would contest her fourth Games. Ellie Pashley at 32 is the baby of the group. They make up the strongest trio Australia has ever sent to the Olympics, with all three in the country’s top-8 of all time. Irish-born Diver, who would become the oldest Australian ever to compete in Olympic athletics, said age was irrelevant. “I find it
IMPROBABLE DEFEAT: The top-seeded duo of Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens fell to Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a wild three-hour match Serena Williams’ latest quest for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title ended in the French Open last 16 on Sunday, hours after Roger Federer pulled out of what was possibly his last appearance at Roland Garros, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching also exited. The 39-year-old Williams, still one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record for most Grand Slam singles titles, lost 6-3, 7-5 to Kazakh 21st seed Elena Rybakina, while Federer withdrew as a precaution to protect his body for Wimbledon. The American won the last of her three Roland Garros titles in 2015, and has not advanced