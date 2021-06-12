Stuart Broad strikes early for hosts

Stuart Broad yesterday removed stand-in New Zealand captain Tom Latham before the tourists kept the hosts at bay in the second and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England.

New Zealand were 43-1 in reply to England’s first-innings 303, a deficit of 260 runs, at lunch on the second day.

Devon Conway, fresh from his stunning 200 on his Test debut in last week’s series opener at Lord’s in London, was 27 not out and Will Young — one of an exceptional six changes to the New Zealand side — unbeaten on 6.

England’s Mark Wood is bowled by New Zealand’s Matt Henry, unseen, on the second day of the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

James Anderson, rather than captain Joe Root, led the hosts onto the field in honor of his record 162nd Test appearance, but it was longtime new-ball partner Broad who made the breakthrough when opening batsman Latham, leading New Zealand in place of the injured Kane Williamson, was trapped leg before wicket for 6 to leave the Black Caps 15-1.

Broad thought he had Conway, then on 22, out as well when the left-hander edged low toward Zak Crawley in the slips, but with on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough having made a soft signal of “not out” as he requested a review, replay official Michael Gough felt there was insufficient evidence for him to overturn that call — to Broad’s disgust.

Earlier, Mark Wood’s entertaining 41 helped England pass 300 as Dan Lawrence, 67 not out overnight, finished unbeaten on 81.

The recalled Trent Boult led New Zealand’s attack with 4-85 from 29 overs.

Wood cover-drove left-arm quick Boult for four in yesterday’s opening over.

It was the first of six boundaries Wood hit, but a stand of 66 ended when he played on to a pitched-up delivery from Henry, who marked his Test return with 3-78.

England’s 288-8 became 289-9 when Broad fell for a duck, caught behind off Boult.

Boult ended the innings when he had Anderson trapped leg before wicket on review.

Earlier in Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia, Lungi Ngidi mowed through the lower half of the West Indies batting order on the way to a five-wicket haul, as South Africa routed the home side for 97 on the opening day of the first Test.

The Proteas reached the close of play at 128-4, a lead of 31 runs.