Krejcikova to take on Pavlyuchenkova

CHALK AND CHEESE: Krejcikova is playing singles in a Grand Slam for just the fifth time; Pavlyuchenkova, by contrast, has played in 52 majors before reaching a final

AP, PARIS





The ball landing at Barbora Krejcikova’s feet on match point appeared to come down behind the baseline. The linesman thought so and called the shot long. A TV replay confirmed as much and unseeded Krejcikova was so sure she raised her arms in triumph to celebrate a berth in her first Grand Slam final at the French Open.

Chair umpire Pierre Bacchi disagreed.

He reversed the call, sparking a fresh round of debate about video replay and briefly delaying Krejcikova’s victory.

Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic celebrates winning her French Open women’s singles semi-final against Maria Sakkari of Greece at Roland Garros in Paris on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Tennis was spared an unjust result five points later when she hit a backhand winner to close out the biggest victory of her career.

The Czech on Thursday saved a match point midway through the final set and outlasted world No. 17 Maria Sakkari of Greece 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

“I always wanted to play matches like this,” Krejcikova said.

She must like roller coasters, too. Her opponent today is 29-year-old Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who also advanced to her first major final by beating unseeded Tamara Zidansek, 7-5, 6-3.

It was only the second time in the professional era that there were four first-time Grand Slam women semi-finalists at a major tournament.

Krejcikova, a two-time major doubles champion, is playing singles in a Grand Slam for just the fifth time. Pavlyuchenkova, by contrast, has played in more majors before reaching a final — 52 — than any other woman.

Pavlyuchenkova had been 0-6 in major quarter-finals before finally surmounting that hurdle on Tuesday and was steadier than Zidansek in their semi-final.

“I wanted this so much that right now I don’t feel anything,” Pavlyuchenkova told the Roland Garros crowd in French.

Krejcikova’s run to the final is equally improbable.

“It sounds incredible,” she said. “I cannot believe it. It’s actually happening.”

It seemed especially unlikely nine games into the third set, when Sakkari held a match point. She confessed she then became less aggressive.

“I got stressed, starting thinking that I’m a point away from being in the final,” Sakkari said. “I guess it’s a rookie mistake.”

Krejcikova erased the match point with a swinging volley for a nervy winner and 40 minutes later they were still playing.

Then came the real drama.

With Krejcikova holding a match point in the final game, Sakkari hit a forehand near the baseline. Bacchi climbed off his chair, took a look, called the shot good and ordered the point replayed.

“He came and he’s like: ‘It’s in,’ and I’m like: ‘No, no, no, no, no, no. Why?’” Krejcikova said. “But what can I do? I cannot change his decision. It’s fine; let’s go. Let’s try to just win the next one.”

A TV replay indicated that the ball was clearly long, but video review is not used at Roland Garros, where the balls usually leave clear marks in the clay.

Krejcikova kept her cool and was celebrating for good moments later after converting her fifth match point.

There was not as much drama in the day’s first match, but the quality of play was as enjoyable as the warm, cloudless weather.

Zidansek, who this week became the first Slovenian woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final, was the better player for much of the first set, moving well and hitting the more aggressive strokes, but Pavlyuchenkova won the most important points and Zidansek dumped consecutive shaky serves into the net to lose the set.

Pavlyuchenkova’s strokes carried more sting in the second set as she raced to a 4-1 lead. Her first sign of nerves came as she double-faulted twice, including on break point, to make it 4-3, but she broke back and easily served out the victory.

“Tennis is such a mental sport,” the Russian said. “That’s what is really hard about tennis.”

Zidansek could only agree.

“A new situation for me, semi-finals of a Grand Slam,” she said. “So, yeah, I was nervous, but who isn’t at this point? I was just trying to compose my nerves as well as I could.”