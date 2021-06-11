The New York Islanders on Wednesday had a another big second period and ran past the Boston Bruins for a return trip to the Stanley Cup semi-finals.
Brock Nelson scored twice in the second and Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots as the Islanders beat the Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 in a front of a raucous home crowd at the Nassau Coliseum.
“It was awesome,” Nelson said. “The place was rocking tonight. The fans were feeding us energy. The team played great. One of those nights [coach] Barry [Trotz] touched on after the game, you’ll always remember moments like that. That was a big game, a big team effort from everybody.”
Photo: AFP
Kyle Palmieri, Trais Zajac, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders set up a rematch with defending champions the Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists.
“You need everyone going to beat a team like that,” Bailey said. “I thought from Varly right on out, everyone in the lineup was contributing, playing the way we needed to play to get the win. Certainly happy to move on.”
The Lightning beat the Islanders in six games in the bubble in Edmonton last year.
“We feel we have some unfinished business,” Bailey said. “We’ll enjoy tonight and we’ll start getting ready.”
Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves. The Bruins, who reached the Stanley Cup Final two years ago, were eliminated in the second round for the second straight year.
“They’re a good defensive team,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They manage pucks clearly better than us. We’re not getting those free chances they got in terms of mismanaging pucks. They do play a good game that way, they don’t beat themselves.”
With the Bruins on the power play, Marchand got the puck in front of the net and put a backhander past Varlamov from the right side at 5 minutes, 38 seconds in the third to cut Boston’s deficit to 4-2.
It was Marchand’s fifth of the series and eighth of the post-season.
The Islanders’ stifling defense limited the Bruins to just five shots on goal in the third.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2