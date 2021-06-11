Facing Rafael Nadal for the 58th time today, with a place in the French Open final on the line, would be “a great battle” against Novak Djokovic’s “biggest ever rival,” the Serbian player said.
Djokovic on Wednesday secured the eagerly awaited clash when he reached his 40th Grand Slam semi-final with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 win over Italy’s Matteo Berrettini.
It would be his 11th appearance in the last four in Paris, where he was champion in 2016.
Photo: AFP
Nadal, the 13-time winner, beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to make the semi-finals for the 14th time.
He would be playing in his 35th Slam semi.
“I’ll probably pick Rafa as the biggest rival I’ve ever had in my career,” world No. 1 Djokovic said.
“The anticipation for the match against him, any match, any surface, any occasion, is always different from any other,” he said.
“Let’s have a great battle,” he added.
Although Djokovic has the edge at 29-28 in their overall rivalry stretching back 15 years, Nadal enjoys a 7-1 record in their French Open meetings and is 19-7 overall on clay.
Djokovic’s last win over the Spanish star on a clay court was in Rome five years ago.
Nadal’s record in Paris stands at 105 wins against just two losses.
One of those defeats was at the hands of Djokovic in 2015.
With Djokovic’s quarter-final extending beyond the national 11pm curfew, play was halted for about 20 minutes at 3-2 in the fourth set so that 5,000 fans could be funneled out of Court Philippe Chatrier.
Djokovic eventually claimed the match on a third match point in the 12th game, but only after he kicked out at an advertising board in frustration at missing the first two.
His scream told of his relief, as his bid to win a 19th Grand Slam and be the first man in more than 50 years to claim all four majors twice stayed on course.
“It was a release of all the emotions I had kept inside me,” said Djokovic, who hit 44 winners and saved all three break points he faced against the Italian.
“After all the fans left and the little break it wasn’t easy to find rhythm. It was really a very difficult match for me,” he said.
“It was a great battle against a player who serves well and is powerful. Maybe I could have finished on the tie break, but I’m happy to have won,” he added.
Nadal also has a landmark in view in Paris. If he gets to Sunday’s final and wins, he would secure a record-setting 21st major, edging ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time race.
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2