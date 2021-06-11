Chris Paul on Wednesday scored 17 points and handed out 15 assists to propel the Phoenix Suns to a crushing 123-98 victory over Denver and a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series.
Veteran point guard Paul was the keystone of the Suns’ dominant victory, pulling down five rebounds and finishing the night without a turnover.
Every Suns starter scored in double figures and Phoenix did not give the Nuggets a chance to celebrate the NBA Most Valuable Player award that Denver center Nikola Jokic received on Tuesday.
Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY
Devin Booker scored 18 points for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton added 15 points and 10 rebounds and also kept Jokic in check for much of the night.
Jokic finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, sitting out the fourth quarter with Phoenix in full control.
“It was a team effort, once again,” Paul said.
“We knew how important this game was,” he said, adding that the Suns did not want to head to Denver for Game 3 today with the series split. “We just wanted to maintain home-court advantage and get the win.”
Leading 52-42 at halftime, the Suns pushed the lead to 60-43 with the help of two three-pointers from Jae Crowder.
Phoenix led 86-67 heading into the final quarter, when they pushed the lead to as many as 31 with Jokic and Aaron Gordon on the bench.
Gordon and Crowder each received technical fouls after a testy exchange in the third quarter, but the incident was a blip in the Suns’ march.
The Nuggets clearly continue to miss Jamal Murray — out with a torn knee ligament — and Jokic received little aid from his banged-up supporting cast.
Denver missed eight of their first 10 shots and things went downhill for them from there.
Michael Porter, who hurt his back in game one, played for 27 minutes and put up 11 points — but connected on just three of 13 shots from the field.
Will Barton, sidelined since April with hamstring trouble, came off the bench in the first quarter and scored 10 points in 16 minutes.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone was offering no excuses when he called the game “embarrassing.”
“I saw one team that wanted to be here, played with purpose and urgency, and one team that did not want to be here and played with no urgency — and that’s why we got our ass kicked,” Malone said after the Nuggets lost by the biggest margin they surrendered all season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that played really bad tonight,” he added. “And we allowed the impact of not making a shot to affect the other end. This was just an embarrassing performance all the way around, from top to bottom.”
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
Taiwan on Monday lost their seventh consecutive qualifying match for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, falling 1-5 to Australia in Kuwait. The loss means that Taiwan will finish last in the five-team Group B with one match left to play in the second round of Asian qualifiers on Tuesday next week against Kuwait. Australia lead the group with six straight wins and appear certain to clinch the top spot and an automatic berth in the next qualification round. Taiwan head coach Henry Von said his team showed fighting spirit against the group’s best team, improving from their 0-2