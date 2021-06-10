When he lost his lower leg in a 2012 bomb explosion in Syria, Ibrahim al-Hussein never imagined that he would one day swim in the pool where his Olympic idols broke records.
Just four years later, he was the flag bearer of a token refugee team debuting at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, and is now eyeing a return to competition at the Tokyo Games.
“Nothing is impossible,” said the 32-year-old as he arrived to begin a day of training at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Athens, adding that he hopes to inspire fellow refugees.
Photo: AFP
“You have to fight, with your body, with your heart... You can do anything you want in your life,” al-Hussein said.
When he was still 15, al-Hussein would follow the exploits of Ian Thorpe and Michael Phelps in the 2004 Athens Games from his home in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.
The pool in Athens “is where my story began,” he said, smiling.
As a child, al-Hussein would swim along the banks of the Euphrates River with his father, already harboring Olympic dreams.
His hopes came crashing down when Syria was engulfed in civil war in 2011 and his family was forced to flee.
Al-Hussein stayed behind at first, but after his right leg was injured in the bomb blast and it had to be amputated, he had to leave, too, reaching Greece via Turkey in February 2014.
Like tens of thousands of other refugees, he made the risky Aegean Sea crossing and landed at the Greek island of Samos.
“Life in Syria was exceptionally difficult. There was nothing to eat, no electricity, no medicine,” he said. “Had I stayed there, I’d be dead.”
After living on the streets of Athens for two weeks, al-Hussein was directed by a fellow Syrian to Angelos Chronopoulos, a Greek doctor who gave him a prosthetic limb.
Acquiring refugee status in 2015, he found work and began to pick up the pieces.
“I was looking for a new homeland, somewhere to resume my life and sport. Greece became my homeland,” he said.
After notching victories in Greece disabled competitions, he caught the attention of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, which picked him to carry the torch of the 2016 Rio Games flame relay in the Athens refugee camp of Eleonas.
After that, the International Paralympic Committee offered him the opportunity to join the first-ever refugee team for the Rio Games, and to carry its flag into the historic Estadio do Maracana.
He has since participated in European and global disabled swimming championships.
The irony is not lost on al-Hussein that he only fulfilled his dream of competing in the Olympics after he lost a leg.
“When I had both legs, it was my dream to compete in the Olympics, but I did not make it. I got here [with one leg instead],” he said, laughing. “I wouldn’t stop even if I lost my other leg, or an arm. I want to go to Tokyo and I’m going to get there.”
Floyd Mayweather Jr on Sunday night predictably dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition fight in Miami before saying it could have been his final performance. Mayweather, who weighed in at 70.3kg with his opponent tipping the scales at 85.96kg, produced a slick performance much to the delight of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Intermittent rain throughout the evening failed to put a damper on the 44-year-old Mayweather’s first performance since beating Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. With the likes of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield watching on from ringside, the 26-year-old Paul lasted eight rounds
Amid an unusual silence on an empty Court Philippe Chatrier at the French Open on Thursday, defending champion Rafael Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday with another victory against Richard Gasquet, but play at Roland Garros was overshadowed by the news that Paris police had detained Russia’s Yana Sizikova over the suspected fixing of a doubles match last year. Sizikova, 26, who is ranked 101st in the women’s doubles, was detained after an investigation into possible corruption and fraud was opened in October last year over a first-round match last year that saw Sizikova and American partner Madison Brengle defeated by Romanian
Taiwan on Thursday fell to another 2-0 defeat to Nepal in their FIFA World Cup Asia Group B qualifier at the Jaber al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait City after a harsh handball decision resulted in them falling behind right at the start of the match, a position from which they could not recover. Nepal were awarded a free-kick in the third minute just outside the penalty area. The delivery into the area bounced off Taiwan defender Cheng Hao, and while the video replay was inconclusive, the South Korean referee awarded a penalty-kick, judging that it was Cheng’s hand that had touched
Taiwan’s baseball authorities on Wednesday said that the nation is not sending a team to the final qualifier for the baseball tournament at the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games in Mexico this month, citing COVID-19 concerns. The decision means that Taiwan will not take part in the Olympic baseball event, the first time since 2008 it has featured in the Summer Olympics. CTBA secretary-general Richard Lin said the decision was made because the association could not find a location to conduct group training for the national squad with Taiwan under a level 3 COVID-19 alert and no local government was willing to provide